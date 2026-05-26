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PR Newswire
26.05.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Dstny Group appoints Igor Pais as Chief Customer Officer to deepen customer-centricity at scale

BRUSSELS, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dstny Group, the leading European provider of business communications solutions, announces the appointment of Igor Pais as Chief Customer Officer (CCO) and member of the Executive Team, effective immediately. Igor brings 20 years of experience in communications software to a role that places customers at the centre of Dstny's next growth chapter.

As CCO, Igor will align marketing, sales, services, and customer success around shared customer goals accelerating time to value, strengthening retention, and building the conditions for sustainable growth. He reports directly to CEO Daan De Wever.

"I'm excited to join Dstny at such a pivotal moment," says Igor Pais, CCO of Dstny Group. "The opportunity here is to make the customer journey as strong as the technology behind it - and to build the kind of end-to-end experience that turns customers into long-term partners."

Before joining Dstny, Igor's career spans network, service, and subscriber domains across the communications software industry. He has led major transformation programmes focused on new revenue streams, product ROI, and measurable business outcomes - experience that translates directly into Dstny's mission to ensure every business is always reachable, always responsive, and always growing.

"As we scale, the quality of the customer experience has to scale with us," says Daan De Wever,CEO of Dstny Group."Igor's appointment reflects a clear commitment to placing the customer at the centre of everything we do- from first contact to full adoption. His track record in delivering customer-centric, end-to-end solutions at scale is exactly what this next phase calls for."

About Dstny

Dstny is a European provider of AI-first, mobile-centric orchestrated communications. We ensure every call is handled, every system is connected, and every interaction retains its value in an always-on ecosystem of intelligent voice, integrations and AI agents tied together by the Dstny Services Fabric. Built for service providers by service providers, Dstny brings communications into the tools and workflows businesses use. Headquartered in Brussels, with over 1,000 employees across 8 countries, Dstny supports more than 5 million users and over 200 service provider partners worldwide. Learn more at www.dstny.com

Christian Hed, Dstny
Email: christian.hed@dstny.com
Tel: +46707187603

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2986109/Dstny.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2986108/Dstny_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dstny-group-appoints-igor-pais-as-chief-customer-officer-to-deepen-customer-centricity-at-scale-302780525.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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