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PR Newswire
26.05.2026 09:06 Uhr
23 Leser
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DOSIsoft Launches DOSIsoft Theranostics, a Dedicated Entity to Accelerate Software Innovation for Personalized Nuclear Medicine and Theranostics

PARIS, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of SNMMI 2026, DOSIsoft, a leading provider of dosimetry software for radiation oncology and nuclear medicine, today announced the launch of DOSIsoft Theranostics, a dedicated entity focused on developing theranostics software for broader routine clinical adoption.

As an independent player fully dedicated to theranostics, DOSIsoft Theranostics is uniquely positioned to serve the broader clinical and industrial ecosystem as a neutral, trusted software partner, with the strategic autonomy to pursue itsown innovation, partnerships, and long-term investments.

By combining diagnostics with targeted therapies to enable truly personalized treatment, theranostics is entering a new phase of clinical and industrial expansion. Building on more than two decades of DOSIsoft expertise, DOSIsoft Theranostics will accelerate innovation in software solutions supporting radiopharmaceutical therapies and the evolution of nuclear medicine toward more quantitative imaging, AI-driven workflows, and personalized care.

Focused on routine clinical use, the organization is built for a field where individualized patient therapy monitoring increasingly spans multiple imaging modalities, hospital departments, successive treatment cycles, and combined therapeutic approaches. Cutting-edge software tools and dedicated scientific expertise will also help advance research and clinical innovation.

At the core of DOSIsoft Theranostics is PLANET, DOSIsoft's flagship software platform for theranostics. Rooted in DOSIsoft's heritage in external beam radiation therapy treatment planning, PLANET has evolved into a comprehensive platform with advanced voxel-based multi-radionuclide dosimetry capabilities and full multimodality DICOM interoperability. FDA 510(k) cleared and CE marked, PLANET is deployed in leading hospitals and academic centers worldwide, with a vendor-neutral architecture that gives clinicians the flexibility to support diverse clinical workflows and therapeutic strategies.

"Creating a dedicated theranostics organization reflects DOSIsoft's long-term commitment to this rapidly expanding field. It gives DOSIsoft Theranostics the strategic focus and agility to accelerate innovation, foster new partnerships, andexpand theranostics applications worldwide." said Marc Uszynski, CEO of DOSIsoft.

DOSIsoft Theranostics will be present at SNMMI 2026 (#1358).

About DOSIsoft

Founded in 2002, DOSIsoft is a market leader in dosimetry software for radiation oncology and nuclear medicine, dedicated to improving cancer treatment quality and patient safety. With more than 1,000 installations across 800+ hospital centers in 80 countries, DOSIsoft provides advanced solutions for radiation therapy quality assurance, theranostics, and personalized dosimetry. A spin-off from Gustave Roussy and Institut Curie, DOSIsoft continues to innovate through close collaboration with leading cancer centers worldwide. DOSIsoft is a contributing partner of the European Thera4Care project (Theranostics Ecosystem for Personalized Care).

CONTACT: chen@dosisoft.fr

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dosisoft-launches-dosisoft-theranostics-a-dedicated-entity-to-accelerate-software-innovation-for-personalized-nuclear-medicine-and-theranostics-302780481.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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