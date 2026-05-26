Eatron Technologies Ltd: Eatron and NEXTY Electronics Accelerate AI-Powered Battery Software Deployment in Japan

TOKYO and WARWICK, England, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eatron Technologies Limited ("Eatron"), developer of AI-powered battery optimization software, and NEXTY Electronics Corporation ("NEXTY Electronics"), an electronics trading company within the Toyota Tsusho Group, are proud to announce the success of their ongoing strategic partnership in the Japanese market.

Following three years of strategic market development, the partnership has reached a new level of maturity, securing double-digit customer engagements with leading Japanese OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers. Several projects are transitioned into full-scale commercial implementation.

From Strategic Insight to Commercial Success

NEXTY Electronics has been a pivotal partner for Eatron since its early Japan market entry, providing the strategic insight and technical support needed to navigate the automotive and industrial sectors. This collaboration has enabled Eatron to move rapidly from introductions to delivering tangible, high-value solutions.

"The momentum we are seeing in Japan is a direct result of the deep synergy between Eatron's technology and NEXTY Electronics' market leadership," said Dr Umut Genc, CEO at Eatron. "Moving into double-digit customer engagements and proven commercial successes marks a turning point in our journey, delivering the future of battery intelligence at scale."

Driving the Future of Battery Intelligence

The partnership addresses a critical need among Japanese OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers for intelligent software that enhances lithium-ion battery safety, performance, and longevity. Eatron's platform combines AI with physics-based models to provide:

Precise Monitoring: State of Charge (SoC) and State of Health (SoH).

State of Charge (SoC) and State of Health (SoH). Predictive Analytics: Remaining Useful Life (RUL) prediction and safety diagnostics.

Remaining Useful Life (RUL) prediction and safety diagnostics. Versatile Application: For electric vehicles (EVs), light mobility, commercial fleets, and energy storage systems (ESS).

"Eatron's AI-driven approach addresses a critical technology gap for our customers," said Junichi Yoshida, Business Development Department Head at NEXTY. "We are proud that our collaboration has reached this level of commercial maturity as these innovative solutions help our partners lead the global electrification revolution."

About Eatron

Eatron develops AI-powered battery optimization software, enhancing safety, extending lifetime, and boosting performance for lithium-ion batteries. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Warwick, UK, Eatron is backed by global investors including LG Technology Ventures and Oshkosh Corporation. www.eatron.com

About NEXTY Electronics

NEXTY Electronics, a member of the Toyota Tsusho Group, is a leading electronics trading company focusing on cutting-edge technologies like autonomous driving and electrification. Leveraging a global network, they provide solutions that meet evolving social and industrial needs. www.nexty-ele.com

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