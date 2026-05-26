Vincit Oyj: Vincit acquires the business operations of Data Clinic Oy, a company specialized in data and analytics solutions

Vincit Plc

Press release, May 26, 2026 at 10:00 EEST

Vincit acquires the business operations of Data Clinic Oy, a company specialized in data and analytics solutions

Vincit Plc has signed an agreement on May 25, 2026, to acquire the business operations of Data Clinic Oy, a company specializing in data and analytics solutions. The acquisition strengthens Vincit's offering and expert capacity in the rapidly growing area of data and AI solutions. With the acquisition, Vincit will better assist its clients in transforming business-critical data into a measurable competitive advantage and an enabler for AI solutions, particularly in the SAP and Microsoft ecosystems.

Founded in 2023, Data Clinic Oy helps its clients utilize fragmented data in decision-making and create a sustainable foundation for data-driven business. The company specializes in modern Data Lakehouse solutions on Microsoft Fabric and Databricks cloud platforms. The business to be acquired generated EUR 1.0 million in revenue and EUR 0.2 million in EBITDA in 2025. With the acquisition, Data Clinic's founding team and experts (a total of 9 people) will transfer to Vincit. The transaction is expected to be completed by June 15, 2026, at the latest.

"Data Clinic's top-tier team strengthens our position as a deep data expert in the SAP and Microsoft ecosystems and as an enabler of business-critical AI solutions for our clients. In addition to meeting the growing demand for Microsoft Fabric, Data Clinic's strong Databricks expertise is highlighted by the strategic partnership established between SAP and Databricks last year. Databricks is becoming a key platform for SAP customers looking to leverage AI. I want to warmly welcome the entire Data Clinic team to Vincit," says Julius Manni, CEO of Vincit Plc.

"At Data Clinic, we have built a strong expert community in a short period. We have also earned our customers' trust in demanding data and analytics solutions, especially in Microsoft Fabric and Databricks-based Lakehouse implementations. As part of Vincit, we can scale this expertise to a significantly wider customer base and combine it with Vincit's strengths in SAP and Microsoft solution areas. Vincit's well-known brand, broad customer base, and people-centric culture provide an excellent environment for our top experts to grow and allow us to serve our existing customers even more comprehensively," says Timi Lantela, CEO of Data Clinic Oy.

Structure of the business acquisition

The debt-free purchase price of the business is EUR 1.0 million, of which 85% (EUR 850,000) will be paid in cash and 15% (EUR 150,000) in Vincit Plc shares. The share consideration will be transferred to the seller from Vincit's treasury shares. The cash consideration will be financed with Vincit's existing cash assets.

In addition to the fixed purchase price, the arrangement includes a conditional additional purchase price (earn-out). The earn-out is tied to the revenue development of the acquired business in 2026, and it will be paid entirely in cash 12 months after the completion of the transaction, provided that the set targets are met.

Additional information

Vincit Plc, CEO Julius Manni, phone: +358 50 424 3932

Vincit Plc in brief

Vincit turns digital into business results by combining leading enterprise platforms, AI solutions, and human-centric design. Vincit Plc's shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace. www.vincit.com