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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.05.2026 09:00 Uhr
40 Leser
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Swedavia AB: Swedavia's CFO leaves the company

After three years at Swedavia, Kristina Ferenius will leave the position as CFO for the company at the end of May 2026.

-I want to thank Kristina for her efforts for Swedavia. She has initiated and completed a number of important tasks, including those connected to the framework for green financing and the work with Swedavia's credit rating, says Mats Johannesson, Swedavia's President och CEO.

Tanja Yliniva will take up an interim assignment as acting CFO on June 2, 2026 and will in that assignment be part of Swedavia's group management.

The process of recruiting a CFO for Swedavia begins immediately.

This information constitutes information that Swedavia AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted, through the agency of the contact person below, for publication on May 26, 2026 at 08:50 CEST.

For further information, please contact Ellen Laurin, Head of Strategic Media Communications and Media Relations at Swedavia, or Swedavia's press office at tel. +46 (0)10 109 01 00 or press@swedavia.se.

The Swedavia Group owns, operates and is developing 10 airports throughout Sweden. Our role is to create the connectivity Sweden needs to facilitate travel, business and meetings. Safe, satisfied passengers are the foundation of Swedavia's business. Swedavia is a world leader in developing airports with the least possible environmental impact. Since 2020, Swedavia's own airport operations have been fossil-free at all ten airports. In 2025, the group had sales of approximately SEK 6.8 billion and has approximately 2,800 employees.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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