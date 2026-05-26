Oncopeptides AB: Oncopeptides signs agreement with Salus for distribution and commercialization of Pepaxti in Central and Eastern Europe

STOCKHOLM, May 26, 2026 - Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a biotech company focused on difficult-to-treat cancers, today announces that it has entered into an agreement with SALUS, Veletrgovina, d.o.o., a company within SALUS Group ("Salus"), one of the leading pharmaceutical distributors in Central and Eastern Europe (the CEE region), for the distribution and commercialization of its flagship drug Pepaxti. The agreement addresses a market potential of approximately 150 million SEK and enables potential sales uptake in this region earlier than previously planned.

Under the terms of the agreement, Salus is granted exclusive rights to market and sell Pepaxti in Slovenia, Croatia, Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia.

According to company estimates, the CEE region approximately represents a market potential of 150 million SEK for Pepaxti. Through the partnership with Salus, Oncopeptides is addressing the market potential in these countries significantly earlier than anticipated in the company's original launch plan.

"We are proud to partner with Oncopeptides to bring this important therapy to patients across the CEE region. At Salus, our mission is to bridge the gap between medical innovation and the patients who need it most," says Žiga Hieng, CEO of Salus. "We look forward to leveraging our deep local expertise to ensure that patients in these key markets gain access to Pepaxti as quickly as possible."

Salus will be responsible for local regulatory processes, market access, and commercialization in the agreed territories, while Oncopeptides retains the overall responsibility for the manufacturing and supply of the drug. Sales revenues generated within the agreed territories shall be shared between Oncopeptides and Salus, with Oncopeptides entitled to the greater portion thereof.

"We are very pleased to enter this partnership with Salus, whose strong regional presence and expertise make them the ideal partner for this market," says Sofia Heigis, CEO of Oncopeptides. "This agreement enables us to make Pepaxti available to patients in Central and Eastern Europe faster than originally planned. We see significant strategic value in the fact that revenue streams from these markets are now projected to arrive earlier than assumed in our previous launch strategy."

For more information, please visit www.oncopeptides.com, where a Q&A for investors will also be published.

For more information, please contact:

David Augustsson, Director of IR and Communications, Oncopeptides AB (publ)

E-mail: ir@oncopeptides.com

Cell phone: +46 76 229 38 68

About Salus Group

Salus is one of the leading independent pharmaceutical commercialization and distribution platforms in the CEE region, supporting biotech, pharmaceutical, and MedTech companies seeking a trusted regional partner to enter, expand, and/or strengthen their presence across 18 CEE markets.

For more information, please visit https://www.salus.eu/

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a Swedish biotech company focusing on research, development and commercialization of targeted therapies for difficult-to-treat cancers.

The company uses its proprietary Peptide Drug Conjugate platform (PDC) to develop compounds that rapidly and selectively deliver cytotoxic agents into cancer cells. Its flagship drug is currently being commercialized in Europe with partnership agreements for South Korea, the Middle East and Africa and elsewhere.

Oncopeptides is also developing several new compounds based on its two proprietary technology platforms PDC and SPiKE.

The company was founded in 2000, has about 80 employees with operations in Sweden, Germany, Austria, Spain and Italy. Oncopeptides is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO.

For more information see: www.oncopeptides.com

About Pepaxti

Pepaxti® (melphalan flufenamide, also called melflufen) has been granted Marketing Authorization, in the European Union, the EEA-countries Iceland, Lichtenstein and Norway, as well as in the UK. Pepaxti is indicated in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least three prior lines of therapies, whose disease is refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, one immunomodulatory agent, and one anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, and who have demonstrated disease progression on or after the last therapy. For patients with a prior autologous stem cell transplantation, the time to progression should be at least 3 years from transplantation.