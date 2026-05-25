Regenx Tech Corp.: Regenx Provides Update on OTC Markets Trading Status and Audit Progress

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenx Tech Corp., (the "Company" or "Regenx") (CSE: RGX) (OTCQB: RGXTF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announces that effective May 18, 2026, the Company's U.S. ticker symbol RGXTF was reassigned by OTC Markets Group from the OTCQB Venture Market to the OTC Expert Market. The Company was not notified of this reassignment in advance and identified the change through a corporate action posting.

As previously disclosed, the Company has been subject to a cease trade order issued by the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC"), the Company's principal regulator, effective October 1, 2025, for failing to file its audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 (collectively, the "Annual Filings") within the time period prescribed by Canadian securities legislation. As a result of the cease trade order, the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization ("CIRO") imposed a halt of trading of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange effective October 1, 2025, which halt remains in effect. The reassignment of RGXTF to the Expert Market follows the continued delay in the filing of the Annual Filings.

As a result of the move to the Expert Market, quotations for RGXTF are no longer publicly displayed on U.S. retail brokerage platforms. Most U.S. retail brokers - including Charles Schwab, Fidelity, E*TRADE, and Robinhood - will not accept buy orders for RGXTF, and sell orders are generally restricted to limit orders subject to manual broker review. The Expert Market is intended for unsolicited transactions by broker-dealers on behalf of professional and sophisticated investors.

Restoration of normal trading in the Company's common shares will require the completion of the audit of the Annual Filings, the filing of the Annual Filings (together with the Company's outstanding interim financial filings) on SEDAR+, and a subsequent application to the ASC for revocation of the cease trade order. Upon revocation of the cease trade order, CIRO is expected to lift its halt of trading on the CSE, and the Company intends to apply to OTC Markets Group to restore its U.S. quotation to a higher tier. The Company is unable to provide a specific timeline for the foregoing at this time and will provide further updates as material milestones are reached.

Audit Status

The audit of the Annual Filings remains in progress with DMCL Chartered Professional Accountants ("DMCL") of Vancouver, British Columbia, the Company's auditors of record. Completion of the audit has taken longer than the Company anticipated, primarily as a result of scheduling and resource constraints at the audit firm. The Company has not been provided with a definitive completion date for the fiscal 2025 audit. Management confirms that the Company has provided DMCL with all information, working papers and supporting documentation requested in connection with the audit to date. DMCL has, however, advised the Company that with its calendar year-end audit engagements now complete, additional resources are being directed to the Regenx file.

About Regenx

Regenx Tech is a cleantech, urban mining company that recycles end-of-life diesel catalytic converters using its innovative and environmentally friendly proprietary technology for the recovery of precious metals, such as platinum and palladium. Learn more at www.regenx.tech.

For further information contact:

REGENX TECH CORP. ?

Investors@Regenx.Tech

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding: the business of the Company, including future plans and objectives, and the debentures. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects Regenx's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Regenx and on assumptions Regenx believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the underlying value of Regenx and its common shares, Regenx's current and initial understanding and analysis of its projects and the development required for such projects; the costs of Regenx's projects; Regenx's general and administrative costs remaining constant; and the market acceptance of Regenx's business strategy. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Regenx to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; industry condition; volatility of commodity prices; environmental risks; operational risks; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; the actual results of future operations; competition; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, ?affecting Regenx; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Regenx's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Regenx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Regenx as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, Regenx expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.