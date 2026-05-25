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WKN: A41UNH | ISIN: CA92840Q4007 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
22.05.26 | 21:57
0,640 US-Dollar
-3,18 % -0,021
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VISION MARINE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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VISION MARINE TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
25.05.2026 22:30 Uhr
41 Leser
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Vision Marine Technologies, Inc: Vision Marine Technologies Provides Operational Update on Nautical Ventures Platform

Retail Execution | Operational Initiatives | Corporate Governance Update

BOISBRIAND, Québec, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a company combining high-voltage electric marine propulsion technology with a vertically integrated marine retail and service platform, today highlighted continued operational initiatives at Nautical Ventures, the Company's Florida-based retail and service platform.

  • The Company's ongoing operational initiatives at Nautical Ventures include:
  • Continued development of financing and insurance offerings.
  • Ongoing focus on customer monetization initiatives.
  • Continued implementation of retail and operational optimization initiatives.
  • Continued focus on inventory management and customer engagement.

Management continues to focus on operational execution, customer engagement and retail optimization initiatives intended to support long-term platform development and customer experience.

Since the acquisition of Nautical Ventures, Vision Marine has focused on strengthening execution through inventory optimization, customer financing procedures, insurance offerings, service integration, sales process improvement and customer lifecycle management.

"Our operational work at Nautical Ventures is focused on improving retail processes, customer financing procedures and service coordination across the platform," said Alexandre Mongeon, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Marine. "These initiatives are part of a broader operational review as we continue to integrate Nautical Ventures into Vision Marine's marine technology, retail and service platform."

Nautical Ventures provides Vision Marine with direct consumer access across one of the world's most active recreational boating markets and supports diversified customer-facing activities across new and pre-owned boat sales, service and warranty programs, marina operations and storage, parts and accessories, financing and insurance solutions, rentals and experiential boating activities, and future electric propulsion-related opportunities.

These areas remain part of Vision Marine's ongoing integration and operational review following the acquisition of Nautical Ventures.

Corporate Governance Update

Vision Marine is also announcing that meeting materials have been filed in connection with the Company's special meeting of shareholders scheduled for June 15, 2026, including approval of a proposed share consolidation within a range of 5:1 to 10:1, if determined advisable by the Board of Directors (the "Proposed Consolidation").

The Proposed Consolidation is intended to preserve strategic flexibility with respect to continued listing requirements, including compliance with the minimum bid price requirement provided under the Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") listing rules. The Proposed Consolidation remains subject to shareholder approval and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Complete meeting materials are available through the Company's public filings. Please consult the meeting materials for additional details on the Proposed Consolidation.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR; TSXV: VMAR) is a company specializing in high-voltage marine propulsion and a vertically integrated multi-brand boat retail and service platform. Through its proprietary E-Motion electric propulsion technology and its ownership of Nautical Ventures, an award-winning marine dealership network with eight locations across Florida, Vision Marine combines advanced marine engineering, intellectual property development and direct-to-consumer market access.

The Company's integrated platform spans propulsion technology, boat manufacturing partnerships, retail distribution and aftersales service, enabling scalable deployment across both electric and internal combustion engine ("ICE") segments. Vision Marine continues to focus on enhancing the overall boating experience through marine-specific innovation, operational execution and customer engagement.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, operational execution, retail optimization initiatives, growth opportunities, customer financing procedures, insurance offerings, customer monetization initiatives, inventory management, customer engagement, the integration and operation of Nautical Ventures, the proposed share consolidation, Nasdaq compliance and the Company's ability to maintain its stock exchange listings.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, general economic, market and industry conditions, customer demand, financing availability, inventory availability, lender relationships, interest rates, product mix, operational execution risks, liquidity and capital markets risks, risks relating to Nasdaq and TSX Venture Exchange listing requirements, shareholder and exchange approvals relating to the Proposed Consolidation, regulatory review of public disclosure, and the other risk factors disclosed in the Company's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian securities regulators.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its respective Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Vision Marine Technologies, Inc

© 2026 PR Newswire
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