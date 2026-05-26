The Sinoma International Green and Intelligence Innovation Exchange, themed "Green Intelligence Empowers Cooperation" opened in Chengdu, Sichuan Province on May 19, 2026.

The event was attended by diplomatic envoys from Zambia, Zimbabwe, Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, Nigeria, Syria and other countries, representatives of industrial associations worldwide, academicians from the Chinese Academy of Engineering and the Royal Academy of Engineering, as well as officials from global organizations including the Global Cement and Concrete Association and World Cement Association.

Zhou Yuxian, Chairman of China National Building Material Group (CNBM), stated in his speech that cement is evolving from a traditional industrial product into a high-performance, low-carbon and eco-friendly material. The company stands ready to work with global peers to reshape industrial value and build a more resilient cement industry ecosystem.

Ambassadors of Zimbabwe and Ghana to China spoke highly of Sinoma International's achievements in cement manufacturing and infrastructure construction in their respective countries, voicing expectations for deeper practical cooperation across diverse fields.

Four major innovative achievements of 2026 in the industry were unveiled at the forum: full-industry comprehensive governance solution, ultra-low emission system for industrial flue gas, full-process intelligent open-pit mine solution and intelligent operation and maintenance system solution.

Four themed sub-forums were arranged covering green and low-carbon, mining Development, digital intelligence and green energy and environmental protection. Guests also paid field visits to a circular economy industrial park, an intelligent mine and a prefabricated construction base.

During the conference, senior executives of CNBM met with African diplomatic envoys and held talks with cement association representatives from Germany, Iraq, Vietnam, Brazil and Russia. Client delegates from 12 international building material enterprises including Heidelberg Materials, TITAN Group and YTL Group joined strategic communication sessions.

Yin Zhisong, Chairman of Sinoma International, remarked that technological innovation serves humanity and protects the planet. Boasting over seven decades of technological expertise and a global operational network, Sinoma International is willing to share technologies, set industrial standards and jointly pursue sustainable development with global partners.

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Contacts:

Company: SINOMA International Engineering Co., Ltd

Contact Person: Deng Jiexi

Email: dengjiexi@sinoma.com.cn

Website: http://www.sinoma.com.cn/

Telephone:(010)64399322

City: Beijing