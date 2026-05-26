RHINOSHIELD AirX Earns Double Global Design Honors: 2026 iF Design Award × Red Dot Design Award

Mono-Material Innovation Redefining Protection, Design, and Circularity

Setting a New Standard for Material Safety: BPA/S/F-Free. Formulated without PFAS.

TAIPEI, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RHINOSHIELD, the global leader in protective tech accessories, proudly announces that its latest innovation, the AirX-an ultimate air-cushioned impact-resistant phone case-has concurrently won the 2026 iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award. This dual recognition underscores RHINOSHIELD's leadership in materials engineering, product design, and sustainable innovation.

The iF Design Award is one of the world's most prestigious design honors, evaluating entries based on product concept, user experience, structural design, material application, and sustainability. Standing out among nearly 10,000 entries from 68 countries, the AirX's victory signifies more than just aesthetic excellence; it represents a triumph in structural thinking and execution quality, as verified by an international jury of 129 independent design experts.

Furthermore, AirX has been honored with the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2026, one of the world's most renowned design competitions. The Red Dot distinction represents exceptional design quality, evaluated by an independent international jury through a rigorous, submission-by-submission assessment process. This recognition not only reinforces RHINOSHIELD's commitment to precision engineering and craftsmanship, but also underscores the brand's dedication to advancing design excellence at a global standard. Today, the "Red Dot" label stands as one of the most sought-after international marks of quality in product design-further affirming AirX as a benchmark in both performance and design integrity.

CIRCULAR. WITHOUT COMPROMISE.

Guided by the core principle of "Mono-material Design," AirX shatters the traditional trade-off between performance and sustainability. It proves that circular design is not a compromise but a higher form of innovation. Its exclusive Internal Damage Protection System acts like an airbag for your phone; featuring a multi-layered structure, it isolates up to 81% of impact forces, significantly reducing the risk of internal hardware damage.

With 360° full-coverage air cushions and integrated buttons, the AirX provides comprehensive buffering against side impacts. Its overall durability has been enhanced by up to 30 times, allowing it to withstand repeated impacts without degrading protection. Ergonomically designed with dual-side pressure-relief air chambers and a streamlined grip, the AirX embodies the philosophy of "Truth to Materials, Form Follows Function," presenting a futuristic, air-functional aesthetic. AirX proves that protection, design, and sustainability can reach their pinnacle simultaneously.

Mono-material Design: RHINOSHIELD's Answer to the Circular Economy

As global circularity policies and sustainability regulations continue to evolve, plastic is no longer viewed merely as a material issue, but as a challenge for systemic governance. Across the globe, regulatory bodies are increasingly implementing "Extended Producer Responsibility" (EPR), urging manufacturers to prioritize life-cycle management. This shift encourages the adoption of mono-material designs, easy disassembly, and the use of recycled content to drastically reduce reliance on virgin resources.

Most consumer plastic products remain difficult to recycle due to complex composite materials that are nearly impossible to separate. Recognizing this barrier, RHINOSHIELD proactively adopted a Mono-material Design strategy in 2017, eliminating recycling obstacles at the source to ensure its entire phone case lineup is 100% recyclable. Following the 2022 launch of its comprehensive recycling ecosystem and the 2024 debut of the SolidX Circular (crafted from recycled phone case waste), the 2025/26 AirX continues to set new industry standards-proving that high-performance protection and circular innovation can go hand in hand on a global scale.

"Circularity should not just be an idea; it must be a verifiable and scalable system," said Eric Wang, Co-founder and CEO of RHINOSHIELD. "We don't want to just 'passively comply' with regulations; we choose to 'actively design.' Through material engineering, we create a closed loop between usage, recycling, and regeneration. Our brand demonstrates that circular design can be a competitive advantage, proving that business models can thrive alongside sustainability."

Setting a Higher Standard: No BPA/S/F detection and PFAS-NIA Across All Phone Cases

RHINOSHIELD emphasizes that true protection extends beyond drop testing to safeguarding human health and the environment. As daily-use items in constant contact with skin, phone case safety is paramount.

Our entire range of phone cases are formulated without PFAS and independently tested by SGS, with no detectable traces of BPA, BPS and BPF

From Product Innovation to Systemic Change

Beyond product design, RHINOSHIELD continues to scale its RHINO LOOP Circular Ecosystem, leveraging reverse logistics and international mail-back recycling programs across the US, France, Germany and UK, to lower barriers to participation-making circularity a more accessible part of everyday life.

RHINOSHIELD AirX Ultra-Cushioned Phone Case

Highlights of AirX: https://rhinoshield.io/products/airx

RHINO LOOP Recycling Program: https://rhinoshield.io/sustainability/recycling

About RHINOSHIELD

Founded by material scientists, RHINOSHIELD is a global leader in protective solutions driven by advanced material engineering. Established in 2012 from a University of Cambridge lab, the brand has established a broad global footprint, engaging users across multilingual markets in over 9 languages and protecting over 20 million devices worldwide.

With integrated R&D and manufacturing in Taiwan, RHINOSHIELD advances material innovation through circular design and plastic management solutions-creating high-performance products engineered for a more sustainable future.

To learn more about RHINOSHIELD's story and commitment to sustainability, visit our official website.

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