Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 26-May-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 26/05/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: INTER-AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK 4.61% Multi Callable Notes due 26/05/2036; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS3381784688 -- denominations of USD10,000 each and integral multiples thereof) securities Issuer Name: Dar Al-Arkan Sukuk Company Ltd. Trust Certificates due 26/05/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like XS3377655645 -- USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 9.75% MNT-Linked Notes due 26/05/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like XS3388351168 -- USD100,000 each) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 29/05/2029; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3363649909 -- GBP1,000.00 each) derivatives Issuer Name: Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited Zero Coupon Callable Notes due 26/05/2046; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like XS3385467181 -- bearer of USD1,000,000 each) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 428429 EQS News ID: 2332516 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)