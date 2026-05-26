Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hebt diese Aktie bald ab? Größtes Wolfram-Portfolio der USA vor der Neubewertung!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
26.05.2026 09:33 Uhr
172 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List - Amendment

DJ Amendment 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Amendment 
26-May-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF AMENDMENTS TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

26/05/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby amends the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice: 
 
Security Description                                 Listing Category  ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Imperial Brands Finance Netherlands B.V. 
 
5.250% Notes due 15/02/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of     Debt and debt-like 
EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and    securities     XS2586739729   --  
including EUR199,000) 
 
 
1.750% Notes due 18/03/2033; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of     Debt and debt-like 
EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and    securities     XS2320459063   --  
including EUR199,000) 
 
 
These should now appear as: 
Issuer Name: Imperial Brands Finance PLC 
 
5.250% Notes due 15/02/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of     Debt and debt-like 
EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and    securities     XS2586739729   --  
including EUR199,000) 
 
 
1.750% Notes due 18/03/2033; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of     Debt and debt-like 
EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and    securities     XS2320459063   --  
including EUR199,000)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets. 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 428428 
EQS News ID:  2332514 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls2.ssx?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2332514&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.