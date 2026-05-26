DJ Removal - Peabody Trust

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Removal - Peabody Trust 26-May-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 26/05/2026, 08:00 REMOVAL Peabody Trust The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") removes the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 26/05/2026, 08:00: Security Description Listing Category ISIN 5.25% Secured Bonds due 17/03/2043; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of Debt and debt-like GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and securities XS0606218021 -- including GBP199,000) 4.665% Secured Bonds due 03/07/2045; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS1080221598 -- GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities 3.125% Secured Bonds due 31/10/2047; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of Debt and debt-like GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and securities XS1706110555 -- including GBP199,000) 3.25% Secured Bonds due 14/09/2048; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS1875300912 -- GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities 4.625% Secured Bonds due 12/12/2053; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS1004042575 -- GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities

This notice has been issued by Listings Data Management - 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 428409 EQS News ID: 2332362 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)