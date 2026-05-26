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PR Newswire
26.05.2026 09:36 Uhr
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Price Bailey announces Governance Board appointments

LONDON, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading accountancy firm Price Bailey?are?delighted to announce the next evolution of the Governance Board that stewards Price Bailey LLP and Price Bailey Group Limited.???

The Governance Board will now consist of 8 members including Martin Clapson (Managing Director), Paul Cullen (Finance Director), Chand Chudasama (Chair), Richard Vass (Head of Audit & Assurance), Catherine Hardinge (Head of Compliance), Nadia Khan (Head of HR), Richard Grimster (Head of Tax) and Simon Blake (Acquisitions lead).???

The new Board has been expanded to include a broader range of skills and experiences as Price Bailey continues to accelerate into the future.???

Martin Clapson, Managing Director at Price Bailey,?comments:?"As one of the largest remaining independent?firms?in the UK owned by the Partners, having a strong Governance Board who understand culture, technology, regulatory requirements and delivering fantastic outcomes for clients is critical.????

"The firm has a fantastic opportunity to combine this understanding to meet the challenges and opportunities of the future. Since the firm started in?1938,?we helped clients navigate some of the biggest challenges in modern history; that gives us and our clients?a context and calmness that seems?very relevant?today.?We are one of the fastest organic growing top 50 accountancy firms and?are well setup to guide clients successfully through the future."???

Price Bailey would also like to thank?Howard Sears?who was on the Board for over 20 years and Chair for 12 years for his many years of contributions. Howard will continue full time in the firm as the Head of Business Advisory, leading a large and critical part of Price Bailey.???

Chand Chudasama,?who has succeeded Howard Sears as Chair, also comments:?"The future of this firm is exciting. I am also very aware of the history. Howard was an excellent Chair for many?years,?and alongside Martin, they oversaw major growth and change. Prior to Howard is a line of Chairs including?the family link to?Richard Price who?connect the?firm?back through?nearly 90?years of history. Understanding that history, what that means for clients who want to work with advisors that come from well-founded roots and then looking forward to the future is exciting. We can take on that future powered by a very capable Partner team, fantastic staff, a meaningful?history?and strong foundations."???

Price Bailey is a leading independently owned firm of accountants, auditors and advisors,?established?in 1938.????

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© 2026 PR Newswire
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