DJ Amundi Global Luxury UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Luxury UCITS ETF USD Acc (LUXU LN) Amundi Global Luxury UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-May-2026 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Luxury UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 25-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 232.0064 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 200409 CODE: LUXU LN ISIN: LU1681048713 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681048713 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LUXU LN LEI Code: 549300L8M6BTO4ZUPB66 Sequence No.: 428654 EQS News ID: 2333288 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2026 03:13 ET (07:13 GMT)