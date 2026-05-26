DJ Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc (500U LN) Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-May-2026 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 25-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 148.9756 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 24641897 CODE: 500U LN ISIN: LU1681049018 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U LN LEI Code: 5493007YUEI1FG9SC192 Sequence No.: 428656 EQS News ID: 2333292 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2026 03:13 ET (07:13 GMT)