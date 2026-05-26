DJ Amundi MSCI India Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI India Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc (INRU LN) Amundi MSCI India Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-May-2026 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI India Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 25-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 29.1128 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7087421 CODE: INRU LN ISIN: FR0010375766 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRU LN LEI Code: 969500WYP3K47TLLD445 Sequence No.: 428564 EQS News ID: 2333108 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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May 26, 2026 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)