Japanese researchers conducted a large-scale field study on 200 commercial trucks to evaluate the real-world performance and fuel-saving potential of vehicle-integrated photovoltaics (VIPV). Their results show that VIPV systems can reduce alternator load and fuel consumption by about 5.5-7%, with roughly 70% of horizontal solar irradiance effectively reaching vehicle surfaces and around 85% of PV output directly offsetting alternator demand under real operating conditions.Researchers at the University of Miyazaki have investigated the real-world performance and fuel-saving potential of vehicle-integrated ...

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