Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider, today announced an expanded distribution partnership with Future Electronics to bring its full portfolio of products and services to customers across the EMEA region.

Under this agreement, Future Electronics will bring Quectel's full IoT portfolio to customers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with a strong focus on its non-cellular solutions, including antennas, GNSS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and smart modules.

This collaboration marks a significant step in strengthening Quectel's presence in EMEA, leveraging Future Electronics' strong regional infrastructure, technical expertise, and established customer relationships to accelerate growth and innovation.

"Future Electronics' extensive footprint and demand creation capabilities make them an ideal partner for expanding our reach across EMEA," said Natasha Barrios, Senior Vice President, EMEA, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "By working together, we can ensure faster adoption of our full global end-to-end IoT portfolio across diverse industries."

With the complete Quectel portfolio now available through Future Electronics, customers in a wide range of sectors including industrial, smart homes and cities, and healthcare can leverage a full end-to-end IoT ecosystem. From modules, antennas and GNSS solutions to design-in support, certification, and a wide range of value-added services, the offering is designed to accelerate development and shorten time to market.

"Future Electronics continues to invest in strategic partnerships that add real value across the electronics supply chain," said Matthew Rotholz, Corporate Vice President at Future Electronics. "Our engagement with Quectel in EMEA, complemented by core semiconductor suppliers, enables us to support customers with technical expertise and resilient supply."

The expanded partnership is effective immediately, with Quectel products and services now available through Future Electronics' EMEA distribution network and digital platforms.

About Quectel

Quectel's passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services.

With a worldwide team of over 5,800 professionals, we lead the way in delivering end-to-end IoT solutions, spanning cellular, GNSS, satellite, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, high-performance antennas, value-added services and full turnkey offerings including ODM services and system integration.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information, please visit: www.quectel.com or LinkedIn

About Future Electronics:

Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. The company's award-winning customer service, comprehensive global supply chain programs, and industry-leading engineering design expertise make it a strategic partner of choice for customers worldwide.

A WT Microelectronics company, Future Electronics is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and operates in 44 countries and 159 offices. Its global footprint enables exceptional service and efficient, end-to-end supply chain solutions. The company is fully integrated and supported by a single IT infrastructure that provides real-time inventory visibility and seamless global operations, sales, and marketing capabilities.

For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260526303449/en/

Contacts:

Media contact: media@quectel.com