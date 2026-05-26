NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

Through its relationship with Banking Circle, Marqeta expands its portfolio of account and money movement tools into 30 additional European countries.

The portfolio expansion builds on Marqeta's strong regional momentum, underscored by 8x growth in total processing volume (TPV) for its European card programs from 2022 to 2025, as well as its acquisition of TransactPay in 2025.

The company's platform for card issuing, payment accounts, money movement tools, and program management makes it easier for businesses to launch and scale across borders.

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ: MQ), the modern card issuing platform, today announced that it has expanded its portfolio of account and money movement tools into 30 additional European countries through its collaboration with Banking Circle, a leading global bank licensed in Luxembourg and regulated by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF). The company's expanded offering enables businesses across Europe to enrich their card programs with embedded virtual accounts and multi-rail payment capabilities, creating more personalized experiences that drive deeper customer engagement.

The portfolio expansion builds on Marqeta's strong momentum in the region, underscored by its 8x growth in total processing volume (TPV) for its European card programs from 2022 to 2025, as well as its acquisition of TransactPay in 2025. The addition of TransactPay brought full program management and the handling of bank, network, and regulatory relationships to Marqeta's customers across Europe. With the acquisition of TransactPay, Marqeta can enable fully licensed e-money capabilities to support multi-currency virtual accounts and international payments across consumer and commercial card programs.

"Europe represents one of our most important growth markets, and bringing these tools to multinational and regional businesses enables them to build the innovative payment experiences that are crucial to their success," said Anthony Peculic, Interim Chief Product Officer at Marqeta. "By providing a single platform for card issuing, account and money movement, and program management, we're enabling our customers to launch and scale the card programs their customers rely on with greater simplicity, flexibility, and efficiency."

"Banking Circle's mission has always been to make global payments faster, simpler and more accessible for businesses," said Mikkel Gronlykke, President of Banking Circle. "Our relationship with Marqeta combines full account functionality and money movement capabilities with a proven card issuing platform, giving businesses in Europe a powerful foundation for building financial products that simplify how money moves."

Marqeta's portfolio enables account and money movement for businesses operating in Europe or looking to expand throughout the region. With a platform built to meet local regulatory requirements, including PSD2 and GDPR, and backed by deep in-market expertise, Marqeta simplifies the launching of card programs with account and money movement capabilities for businesses across Europe. The company also offers full card program management for the region, which includes card fulfillment, fraud management, dispute resolution, BIN sponsorship, and reporting and reconciliations. Key elements of Marqeta's portfolio include:

Virtual accounts and digital wallet functionality linked to a debit card, supporting multiple currencies and providing a place to store funds embedded within existing offerings, subject to applicable safeguarding requirements.

linked to a debit card, supporting multiple currencies and providing a place to store funds embedded within existing offerings, subject to applicable safeguarding requirements. Faster payments system integration allowing companies to process UK payments in seconds, enabling near real-time money movement that improves cash flow and financial visibility.

allowing companies to process UK payments in seconds, enabling near real-time money movement that improves cash flow and financial visibility. SEPA Credit and SEPA Instant for moving money across 40+ SEPA member countries and territories in 1-2 days, while the SEPA Instant's upgraded 24/7/365 service moves money in under 10 seconds.

Learn more about Marqeta's portfolio of European account and money movement tools here.

About Marqeta

Marqeta makes it possible for companies to build and embed financial services into their branded experience-and unlock new ways to grow their business and delight users. The Marqeta platform puts businesses in control of building financial solutions, enabling them to turn real-time data into personalized, optimized solutions for everything from consumer loyalty to capital efficiency. With compliance and security built-in, Marqeta's platform has been proven at scale, processing nearly $400 billion in annual payments volume in 2025. Marqeta is certified to operate in more than 40 countries worldwide. Marqeta is not a bank, a lender or a money transmitter. Marqeta provides a technology platform to enable its customers to build out products using services offered by its bank or licensed partners. Visit www.marqeta.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, Marqeta's products and services and the benefits those products and services may provide to consumers; and statements made by Marqeta's senior leadership. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "outlook," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "projects," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations contained in these statements due to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the following: any factors creating issues with changes in domestic and international business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; and those risks and uncertainties included in the "Risk Factors" disclosed in Marqeta's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as may be updated from time to time in Marqeta's periodic filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov and Marqeta's website at http://investors.marqeta.com. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Marqeta as of the date hereof. Marqeta disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law

The combined solution supports businesses in holding, spending, and moving funds in line with product scope and within a regulated European banking framework. Each party operates within its respective regulatory permissions and responsibilities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260526401927/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Jessica Miller

press@marqeta.com