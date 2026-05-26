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PR Newswire
26.05.2026 10:06 Uhr
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Common Goal: Football's Biggest Moment Isn't About a Trophy -- It's About Giving Back

Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Common Goal launches World Football Giving Day on May 26 to unite football around global giving and social impact.

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One day after the United Nations' official World Football Day, the global football community is coming together for something bigger than the game itself: World Football Giving Day.

On May 26, the first-ever World Football Giving Day will unite the entire football community in a global movement designed to harness the power of the game to support communities and create real-world impact. Powered by Common Goal and endorsed by UN Football for the Goals, this moment of solidarity transforms football's global reach into a day of collective action and giving back.

Launching at a pivotal moment ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, World Football Giving Day aims to become football's annual day of purpose - a recurring worldwide rallying cry highlighting how the sport can drive inclusion, opportunity, and social change.

At the center of the movement is a universal and powerful symbol - the heart gesture - which represents football showing its heart, and the shared belief that the game can unite people across cultures and communities.

Fans, players, clubs, brands, media platforms, and grassroots organizations are encouraged to participate through donations, community events, storytelling, volunteering, and social campaigns - demonstrating that football's influence extends far beyond stadiums and scorelines, players and points.

The initiative has already received support from some of football's most recognizable names, including Juan Mata, Jürgen Klopp, Naomi Girma, Vivianne Miedema, Serge Gnabry, Dani Olmo, and Irene Paredes - alongside more than 200 community organizations across 100+ countries that use football to create safer, more inclusive environments for young people.

"World Football Giving Day is a reminder that football's greatest strength is not just what happens on the pitch, but how the game can bring people together to support each other and create connection, opportunity and hope," said Juan Mata, World Cup Champion.

From refugee inclusion programs and girls' empowerment initiatives to youth development and community-building projects, participating organizations are using football as a platform for opportunity and hope.

World Football Giving Day is powered by Common Goal, and backed by lead partners adidas and Right to Dream, the ownership group behind MLS Club San Diego FC. Since 2002, Common Goal has built the largest community of best in-class organizations that are using football to address urgent social challenges and mobilized over $160 million in direct funding to support their mission.

"World Football Giving Day is another step in Common Goal's ambition to elevate football's role in shaping a more equal and connected world. Every day, organisations across the globe are using the game to create life-changing opportunities for young people, strengthen communities, and show up for others. They are the heart of this movement, and they deserve a moment each year where the football world comes together to recognise, celebrate, and support their work." - Elvira González-Vallés, Head of Brand, Common Goal

As the countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup intensifies, World Football Giving Day positions football not just as the world's most popular sport - but as one of the world's most powerful platform for collective good. Its greatest impact happens far beyond the pitch.

To learn more, or join the movement, visit: www.worldfootballgivingday.org.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2986652/WFGD_May_26.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/footballs-biggest-moment-isnt-about-a-trophy--its-about-giving-back-302781323.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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