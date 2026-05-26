PHSC Plc - Trading Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 26

26 May 2026

PHSCPLC

("PHSC" or the "Company")



TradingUpdate

PHSC (AIM: PHSC), a leading provider of health, safety and quality systems consultancy and training services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, announces that the Company's year end management accounts, which are unaudited and still subject to change, show revenues for its financial year to 31 March 2026 of approximately £3.30m - a slight increase on the prior year's £3.22m. LBITDA was approximately £0.14m, compared with EBITDA of £0.04m in the prior year.

The second half of the financial year to 31 March 2026 showed improved trading momentum, with revenue increasing by approximately 10 per cent from H1 to H2. This improvement was most evident in the Group's safety division, where stronger activity, improved pricing discipline and delivery focus contributed to better second-half performance.

The Board continues to focus on improving the quality of revenues across the Group and delivering sustainable profitability. It is expected that PHSC will publish its final results in July 2026 when more details of its full year performance and business plan will be provided.

For further information please contact :

PHSCplc

Nikki Porter

CEO

Nikki.porter@phsc.co.uk Tel: 01622 717 700

www.phsc.plc.uk

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated Adviser)Tel: 020 7409 3494 James Bellman

JamesBellman@strandhanson.co.uk

www.strandhanson.co.uk

AlbR Capital Limited (Broker)Tel: 020 7399 9400

Colin Rowbury

cr@albrcapital.com

About PHSC

The PHSC group principally provides a range of health, safety and quality systems consultancy and training services to organisations across the UK. It also offers innovative security solutions including tagging, labelling and CCTV. For further information please refer to our website at: www.phsc.plc.uk.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulatedundertheMarketAbuseRegulation(EU)No.596/2014asitformspartofUnitedKingdomdomesticlawbyvirtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 as amended by virtue of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019.