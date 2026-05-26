Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hebt diese Aktie bald ab? Größtes Wolfram-Portfolio der USA vor der Neubewertung!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.05.2026 10:06 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PHSC Plc - Trading Update

PHSC Plc - Trading Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 26

26 May 2026

PHSCPLC
("PHSC" or the "Company")

TradingUpdate

PHSC (AIM: PHSC), a leading provider of health, safety and quality systems consultancy and training services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, announces that the Company's year end management accounts, which are unaudited and still subject to change, show revenues for its financial year to 31 March 2026 of approximately £3.30m - a slight increase on the prior year's £3.22m. LBITDA was approximately £0.14m, compared with EBITDA of £0.04m in the prior year.

The second half of the financial year to 31 March 2026 showed improved trading momentum, with revenue increasing by approximately 10 per cent from H1 to H2. This improvement was most evident in the Group's safety division, where stronger activity, improved pricing discipline and delivery focus contributed to better second-half performance.

The Board continues to focus on improving the quality of revenues across the Group and delivering sustainable profitability. It is expected that PHSC will publish its final results in July 2026 when more details of its full year performance and business plan will be provided.

For further information please contact :

PHSCplc

Nikki Porter

CEO

Nikki.porter@phsc.co.ukTel: 01622 717 700

www.phsc.plc.uk

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated Adviser)Tel: 020 7409 3494 James Bellman

JamesBellman@strandhanson.co.uk

www.strandhanson.co.uk

AlbR Capital Limited (Broker)Tel: 020 7399 9400

Colin Rowbury

cr@albrcapital.com

About PHSC

The PHSC group principally provides a range of health, safety and quality systems consultancy and training services to organisations across the UK. It also offers innovative security solutions including tagging, labelling and CCTV. For further information please refer to our website at: www.phsc.plc.uk.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulatedundertheMarketAbuseRegulation(EU)No.596/2014asitformspartofUnitedKingdomdomesticlawbyvirtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 as amended by virtue of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.