Netbet Enterprises Limited: NetBet teams up with Speedy Tomatoes to deliver next-generation Powerpoker experiences

LONDON, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet, a world-renowned online gaming operator, has increased its already plentiful offering by establishing a partnership with provider Speedy Tomatoes Entertainment.

As part of this collaboration, a selection of titles from Speedy Tomatoes' distinctive Powerpoker collection will be integrated across NetBet's platforms. This will give players access to a fresh take on classic video poker, combining familiar gameplay with modern features and a mobile-first design.

Speedy Tomatoes Entertainment brings a unique perspective to game development, blending respect for traditional card games with a drive for modern-day innovation. Its Powerpoker concept reimagines classic video poker by simplifying gameplay, enhancing accessibility and introducing engaging first-in-industry features - all of which are deliberately designed to appeal to both seasoned players and newcomers alike.

NetBet users will soon be able to explore Speedy Tomatoes' diverse range of online poker games, including hugely popular titles within the iGaming sphere such as Double Joker Side Bet Powerpoker, Kings & Queens Side Bet Powerpoker and Joker Poker Powerpoker.

Claudia Georgevici, PR Manager at NetBet, said: "Partnering with Speedy Tomatoes is an exciting step in diversifying our content offering. Their Powerpoker concept brings a fresh perspective to classic card games, combining simplicity with innovation. We're always looking to introduce new and engaging experiences for our players, and this collaboration is a great example of that commitment."

Asko Heiskanen, the founder of Speedy Tomatoes Entertainment added: "Working with NetBet gives us the opportunity to showcase our Powerpoker games to a wider international audience. Their strong reputation and global reach make them an ideal partner for us as we continue to grow. We're excited to bring our modern take on video poker to their platform and look forward to a successful collaboration."

For more information contact pr@netbet.com.