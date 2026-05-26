Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hebt diese Aktie bald ab? Größtes Wolfram-Portfolio der USA vor der Neubewertung!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.05.2026 10:30 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GSMA Presents Vietnam with Government Leadership Award 2026, Recognising the Country as One of the World's Most Dynamic Digital Leaders

The award recognises the nation that best exemplifies visionary leadership paired with real-world delivery and is decided each year by an independent panel of international experts based on evidence of digital progress, policy consistency, and delivery.

Vietnam was selected not only for its bold National Digital Transformation Roadmap, but also for its timely and coordinated delivery over the past two years. The recognition reflects the collective view of the global mobile industry, which now regards Vietnam as one of the most dynamic digital leaders in Asia Pacific.

"It is a real honour to recognise the Government of Viet Nam as the recipient of the GSMA Government Leadership Award 2026, the highest recognition the global mobile industry bestows on a government," said Alex Sinclair, Chief Technology Officer, GSMA. "Vietnam has been recognised not for a single initiative, but for the coherence, pace and consistency of its digital transformation."

The award recognition is supported by the GSMA's Digital Nations 2025: Sustaining progress in Asia Pacific through investment report, which positions Vietnam as a primary engine of Southeast Asia's digital economy. Key findings include:

  • Vietnam's digital economy contributed 18.3% of GDP in 2024.
  • Vietnam is ranked in the top half of the GSMA Digital Nations Index 2025.
  • The country shows balanced advancement across Infrastructure, Innovation, Data Governance, Security, and People.
  • Vietnam has been the fastest-growing digital economy in the region over the past three years.

"Vietnam's rapidly expanding digital economy is expected to contribute around 30% of GDP by 2030," said Julian Gorman, Head of Asia Pacific, GSMA. "Advanced digital infrastructure and next-generation connectivity will determine whether Vietnam captures higher value activity or remains a cost-efficient link in global supply chains."

GSMA has identified two priorities for Vietnam's next phase of digital development: strengthening trust and security and scaling advanced digital and AI capabilities.

Read full press release here.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gsma-presents-vietnam-with-government-leadership-award-2026-recognising-the-country-as-one-of-the-worlds-most-dynamic-digital-leaders-302781613.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.