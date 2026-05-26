Meitav Investment House Reports Record First Quarter 2026 Results: Revenue of NIS 598 Million Up 32%, Operating Profit Up 55%, and Net Profit Up 31% Year-Over-Year

Management to Host Conference Call Today at 8:30 a.m. EST/3:30 p.m. Israel Time to Discuss Results

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meitav Investment House (TASE: MTAV), Israel's leading investment house, announced today record financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, marking another quarter of all-time highs in assets under management, net inflows, revenues, and profitability.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Record total revenues increased 32% year-over-year to NIS 598 million (~$189 million).

Record revenue from AUM-based activities increased 38% year-over-year to NIS 391 million (~$124 million).

Record operating profit increased 55% year-over-year to NIS 223 million (~$70 million).

Record adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 42.3%, compared to approximately 38.3% in the first quarter of 2025.

Record net inflows of over NIS 17 billion (~$5.4 billion) remained strong across long-term and short-term savings products, reflecting continued client trust and platform momentum.

G&A expenses normalized to NIS 169 million (~$53 million) in Q1 2026, increased 10% year-over-year from NIS 154 million (~$49 million) in Q1 2025, but decreased 5% from the previous quarter in line with the seasonal pattern described in the Company's annual report.

First Quarter 2026 Strategic Highlights

Long-term savings (LTS) revenues reached NIS 242 million (~$76 million), up 36% year-over-year, driven by strong client deposit inflows and market share gains.

Mutual funds and ETFs revenues reached NIS 133 million (~$42 million), up 45% year-over-year, reflecting continued strong inflows mainly into actively managed equity and fixed income funds.

Meitav Trade revenues reached NIS 80 million (~$25 million), up 23% year-over-year. Following the acquisition of the Group's institutional brokerage activity by Meitav Trade, at the beginning of 2026, the Company presents both retail and institutional brokerage operations as one segment.

Non-bank credit revenues reached NIS 98 million (~$31 million), up 8% year-over-year from NIS 91 million in Q1 2025.

Total assets under management reached a record NIS 425.7 billion as of March 31, 2026, reflecting continued positive net inflows. On April 30, total AUM reached a record of NIS 448 billion (~$142 billion).

"We delivered another record quarter and a strong start to 2026, driven by continued momentum across our diversified platform," said Ilan Raviv, Chief Executive Officer of Meitav Investment House. "Our long-term savings segment continued to benefit from strong inflows from both existing and new client deposits as well as market share gains, translating into revenue growth of 8% sequentially and 36% year-over-year. In our short-term savings activities, mutual funds continued to attract significant inflows into actively managed equity and fixed income strategies, with revenues increasing 10% from the prior quarter and 45% year-over-year. These trends reflect continued demand for our investment products, the strength of our distribution platform, and our positioning across both long-term and short-term savings activities. Looking ahead, we continue to advance our AI implementation initiatives, primarily focused on client service and back-office operations, and we expect to begin seeing the impact of these investments by the end of 2026."

Einat Rom, Chief Financial Officer of Meitav Investment House, added: "First quarter results reflected continued revenue growth alongside improving operating leverage across the platform. Total revenues increased 32% year-over-year to NIS 598 million (~$189 million), while operating profit increased 55% year-over-year and 17% sequentially to NIS 223 million (~$70 million). As expected, G&A expenses normalized to NIS 169 million (~$53 million), down from NIS 178 million (~$56 million) in Q4 2025. EBITDA margin improved to 42.3%, compared to approximately 40% in the fourth quarter and 38% in the prior-year quarter, reflecting the scalability of our operating model as revenues continue to grow. Net profit attributed to shareholders reached NIS 128 million (~$40 million), up 33% year-over-year and 10% sequentially, with basic EPS up 28% year-over-year and 8% sequentially to NIS 1.57. Additionally, the strengthening of the Israeli shekel following quarter-end favorably impacted the U.S. dollar presentation of our financial results. With Q1 results, we are confident in our ability to meet and potentially exceed our 20% full-year profitability growth target, subject to market conditions."

Assets Under Management and Business Momentum

As of March 31, 2026, Meitav's assets under management (AUM) totaled NIS 425.7 billion (~$134.5 billion), representing an increase of approximately 28% compared to NIS 331.5 billion (~$104.8 billion) as of March 31, 2025, reflecting a strong start to the year and continued business momentum across the platform. On April 30, 2026, AUM reached a high of approximately NIS 448 billion (~$142 billion).

As highlighted through the Company's monthly reporting framework, business momentum remained strong throughout the quarter, in net client inflows, credit portfolio, and retail brokerage client base.

In 2025, net inflows contributed approximately 17% of AUM growth in Meitav's long-term savings segment, while performance contributed an additional 15%. Over the past five years, this 17% level represents the average annual inflows into the long-term savings segment, underscoring the consistency and resilience of the Company's growth profile.

This consistent inflow dynamic has continued into the first quarter of 2026, supporting AUM growth despite market-driven variability. These results reflect ongoing demand for Meitav's investment products, continued growth in mandatory pension contributions, and the Company's strong positioning across both long-term savings (LTS) and short-term savings (STS) activities.

Non-Bank Credit

The Company's non-bank credit activities continued to expand during the first quarter of 2026, with revenues of NIS 98 million (~$31 million), up 8% year-over-year. The credit portfolio reached approximately NIS 3.67 billion (~$1.16 billion) as of March 31, 2026, reflecting continued expansion in our client base compared to year-end 2025 and year-over-year, while maintaining a disciplined approach to risk management.

Retail and Institutional Brokerage

Meitav completed the merger of its retail and institutional brokerage operations into one segment in the beginning of 2026, strengthening client service capabilities and enhancing operational efficiency. Meitav Trade revenues reached NIS 80 million (~$25 million) in Q1 2026, up 23% year-over-year. Client activity remained robust throughout the first quarter, the number of retail brokerage clients increasing to approximately 123,500 as of March 31, 2026, reflecting continued client acquisition and elevated trading activity.

Alternative Investments

Under the Meitav Access platform, the Company continued to expand its alternative investment offerings during the first quarter of 2026, including the launch of new funds focused on infrastructure and real estate co-investments. In addition, Meitav continued the integration of the Trio hedge fund, which was consolidated beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025. Total AUM in alternative investments amounted to approximately NIS 1.5 billion as of March 31, 2026.

Conference Call Dial-in Details

Today at 8:30 a.m. EST / 3:30 p.m. Israel Time, Ilan Raviv, CEO and Einat Rom, CFO will hold a conference call in English and will review the financial results in more detail. Interested investors are encouraged to use the link below to join the call:

Link to join conference call: Register here

A recording of the conference will be available here.

U.S./Canada Toll-Free Dial-in Number: 1-888-349-0106

Israel Toll-Free Dial-in Number: 1-80-9212373

International Dial-In Number: 1-412-902-0131

The conference call does not replace the need to review the Company's financial statements, which include full and precise disclosure.

About Meitav Investment House

Meitav Investment House (TASE: MTAV) is Israel's largest and most experienced investment house, managing approximately NIS 426 billion for over 1.6 million clients as of March 2026. Established in 1979, the firm specializes in provident and pension funds, mutual funds, and tailored portfolio management, offering advanced, technology-driven financial solutions. In addition, Meitav has a large retail brokerage platform, institutional brokerage activity, credit activities and alternative asset management.

For more information, please visit: https://www.meitav.co.il/en

Company Contact

Einat Rom, CFO

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release, including projections, guidance and other statements regarding future events or the Company's future financial performance, constitute forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, regulatory developments and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Meitav undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

All financial information is presented in New Israeli Shekels (NIS). U.S. dollar amounts are presented solely for convenience at an exchange rate of 1 USD = 3.165NIS as of March 31, 2026 and do not represent actual amounts received or paid. As of May 25, 2026, the exchange rate is 1 USD = 2.9NIS.

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SOURCE Meitav Investment House