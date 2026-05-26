A German research team conducted a techno-economic analysis of POLO back-junction (BJ) solar cells in Germany, finding that they can offer significant cost and efficiency advantages over PERC technology. Their results show that POLO BJ enables lower production costs, reduced silver use, and lower levelized electricity costs, making it a promising candidate for competitive European PV manufacturing.Researchers from the German Aerospace Center (DLR) have conducted techno-economic analysis of producing n+-type polysilicon on oxide (POLO) back junction (BJ) solar cells in Germany and have concluded ...

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