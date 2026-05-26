Hornetsecurity by Proofpoint launches new MSP Playbook to help businesses navigate critical AI and cybersecurity challenges

MSP Playbook for Working Smarter, Not Harder' addresses the MSP opportunity as SMB agentic AI adoption is set to accelerate

Practical frameworks for onboarding, incident response, vendor consolidation, and scalable client delivery available as a single downloadable resource

LONDON, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global cybersecurity company, Hornetsecurity by Proofpoint, has launched a new playbook that provides Managed Service Providers (MSPs) with clear, actionable strategies to scale their organizations while helping small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) navigate new and emerging challenges from AI adoption.

The MSP Playbook for Working Smarter, Not Harder has been created in response to the growing cybersecurity needs of SMBs, from evolving cybercrime threats to increasing compliance demands. It is designed to arm MSPs with the tools and insights needed to handle all daily functions at pace while scaling their business in the era of AI. Topics like AI, vendor consolidation, effective onboarding, and ongoing customer management are all difficult to handle effectively, especially at scale, and the information laid out in the playbook can help MSPs get their processes optimized to address each one effectively.

Daniel Hofmann, CEO of Hornetsecurity by Proofpoint, said: " MSPs are crucial partners to businesses that need secure, reliable and efficient technology support. The need for clearer guidance, stronger protection, and better ways of working - such as automation - have become key factors for MSP success, turning operational efficiency into better outcomes for their customers and long-term success for businesses. MSPs are a critical part of the cybersecurity ecosystem and these practices are structured to be an essential part of their toolkit."

Operational Pillars for MSP Growth and Efficiency

The playbook follows seven key areas crafted to help MSPs operate more efficiently, strengthen client delivery, and build more profitable services. It provides learnings and actionable guidance on:

How to tackle time-consuming onboarding from a client-focused perspective to ensure the process is both efficient and establishes the strongest possible relationship.

from a client-focused perspective to ensure the process is both efficient and establishes the strongest possible relationship. Multi-step processes for a best-in-class approach to response in the event of an incident.

The pressing cybersecurity threats that an MSP must be aware of to offer strategic guidance to their customers.

A Dedicated AI Chapter: From Experimentation to Governance

An entire chapter is dedicated to both the disruption and opportunity presented by AI for MSPs and their customers. As businesses shift from ad hoc Gen AI experimentation to more structured adoption, MSPs have a powerful role to play in guiding and shaping their customers' usage.

For many SMBs, AI adoption begins with the automation of simple business processes through basic chatbots. While these types of AI solutions are generally easier to deploy and maintain, the landscape becomes more complex with the introduction of agentic AI. Although AI agents are currently used primarily within enterprise environments, adoption is expected to expand into the SMB and mid-market sectors over time. As this transition accelerates, those MSPs that establish clear guidance and best practices for the implementation and management of AI agents will be well positioned to strengthen customer retention by serving as trusted technology advisors to their clients.

Head of UK Partner Management, Stephen Simons, said: "AI is already changing the conversations MSPs are having with their clients. Businesses need advice on where AI fits, how employees are already using it, and what guardrails should be in place. For MSPs, this is a chance to strengthen their role as strategic IT consultants, helping clients move from AI experimentation to clearer governance and real business value."

The full playbook offers MSPs a reference point as they assess their current approach and plan their next steps.

Download the MSP Playbook for Working Smarter Not Harder.

About Hornetsecurity by Proofpoint

Hornetsecurity by Proofpoint is Proofpoint's business unit leveraging the Hornetsecurity product suite dedicated to managed service providers (MSPs) and small to mid-sized business (SMBs), providing next-generation cloud-based security, compliance, backup, and security awareness solutions that help companies and organisations of all sizes around the world. Its flagship product, 365 Total Protection, is the most comprehensive cloud security solution for Microsoft 365 on the market.

Driven by innovation and cybersecurity excellence, Hornetsecurity is building a safer digital future and sustainable security cultures with its award-winning portfolio. Hornetsecurity operates in more than 120 countries through its international distribution network of 12,000+ channel partners and MSPs. Its premium services are used by more than 125,000 customers. For more information, visit www.hornetsecurity.com.

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