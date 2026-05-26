Researchers in China have developed a heating pipeline compressed-air energy storage (HP-CAES) concept that repurposes urban district heating networks as large-scale storage vessels for surplus renewable electricity. The system stores compressed air and recovered compression heat within existing pipelines, enabling both energy storage and heating functions with improved efficiency and lower infrastructure requirements compared to conventional tank-based CAES.Researchers in China have proposed a novel method for storing surplus renewable energy by converting it into compressed air and integrating ...

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