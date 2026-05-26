SeRo Systems Expands into Airport Surface Surveillance with Integrated A-SMGCS Solution

New platform combines SeRo's GRX receiver hardware with SecureTrack MLAT and ADS-B technologies to deliver integrated airport surface surveillance

Designed to support safe and efficient airport surface operations with enhanced situational awareness

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SeRo Systems, a leader in air traffic surveillance security and monitoring solutions, today announced the expansion of its portfolio with the MLX1090, a new Surface MLAT System for integration into Advanced Surface Movement Guidance and Control Systems (A-SMGCS). Developed in accordance with EUROCAE ED-117A and ED-129B standards, the platform provides continuous monitoring and tracking to support operational awareness and separation of aircraft and ground vehicles across active airport movement areas.

Drawing on SeRo's proven airspace and ground monitoring technologies, MLX1090 integrates GRX receiver hardware with SecureTrack software, combining their high-precision multilateration (MLAT) and ADS-B surveillance capabilities into a unified operational picture. This allows A-SMGCS systems to continuously track aircraft and ground vehicle positions, giving controllers and airport operators real-time safety alerting and situational awareness across the airfield and surrounding terminal airspace. Running on a dedicated on-premises server independent of external cloud services and backed by SeRo's maintenance and support, the system offers regional, general aviation, and commercial airports a secure, cost-effective solution for integrated surface surveillance and tracking.

"Airports today face mounting pressure to improve surface safety and operational resilience while controlling infrastructure costs," said Markus Fuchs, CTO and CISO of SeRo Systems. "Our MLX1090 is a natural evolution of the airspace and ground monitoring technology we've refined over more than a decade. By integrating our GRX receivers with our MLAT and real-time analytics capabilities, we've engineered a scalable, cost-effective solution that makes advanced surveillance capabilities available to smaller airports."

Currently undergoing field trials at a German regional airport, the MLX1090 extends SeRo's broader portfolio of airspace surveillance, RF spectrum monitoring, and GNSS interference detection technologies already trusted by ANSPs, regulators, and aviation authorities across Europe and the United States.

About SeRo Systems

Headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, SeRo Systems provides technology and engineering expertise to monitor and ensure the security and safety of air navigation and surveillance services and support spectrum and regulatory compliance. SeRo's solutions support Air Navigation Service Providers, aviation authorities, and regulatory agencies across Europe and beyond. The company holds ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 27001:2022 certifications, demonstrating its commitment to quality management and information security. For more information about SeRo Systems and its surveillance monitoring solutions, visit www.sero-systems.de.

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