Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 26

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc ("AGVIT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 22 May 2026 were:-

Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 91.29p

Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 95.72p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (accrued entitlement per the Articles) = 113.66p

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

26 May 2026