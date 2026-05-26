DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Soft Tissue Sarcoma with Lung Metastases Market Set to Expand Across the 7MM During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) with Advancing Targeted and Cellular Therapies | DelveInsight

The soft tissue sarcoma with lung metastases market across the 7MM is projected to demonstrate steady growth during the 2026-2036 forecast period, driven primarily by the anticipated launch of novel therapies such as Annamycin (Moleculin), IP-001 (Immunophotonics), Fibromun (Philogen), Lifileucel (Iovance Biotherapeutics), Chiauranib (Chipscreen), LVGN6051 (Lyvgen), and others, and expanding therapeutic adoption in advanced disease settings.

LAS VEGAS, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Soft Tissue Sarcoma with Lung Metastases Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, soft tissue sarcoma with lung metastases emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Soft Tissue Sarcoma with Lung Metastases Market Summary

The total soft tissue sarcoma with lung metastases treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2036 in the leading markets.

The United States accounted for the largest soft tissue sarcoma with lung metastases treatment market size in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

STS represents a meaningful oncologic burden, with approximately 14,000 new cases diagnosed annually in the US. Notably, up to 50% of these patients eventually develop lung metastases, highlighting the substantial progression risk and the clinical impact of STS-LM.

new cases diagnosed annually in the US. Notably, up to of these patients eventually develop lung metastases, highlighting the substantial progression risk and the clinical impact of STS-LM. Leading soft tissue sarcoma with lung metastases companies, such as Moleculin, Immunophotonics, Philogen, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Chipscreen, Lyvgen, and others, are developing new soft tissue sarcoma with lung metastases treatment drugs that can be available in the soft tissue sarcoma with lung metastases market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new soft tissue sarcoma with lung metastases treatment drugs that can be available in the soft tissue sarcoma with lung metastases market in the coming years. The promising soft tissue sarcoma with lung metastases therapies in clinical trials include Annamycin, IP-001, Fibromun, Lifileucel, Chiauranib, LVGN6051, and others.

Discover what are promising targeted therapies for metastatic sarcoma @ https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/soft-tissue-sarcoma-with-lung-metastases-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Soft Tissue Sarcoma with Lung Metastases Market

Rising Incidence of Soft Tissue Sarcoma and Metastatic Cases: The growing incidence of soft tissue sarcoma worldwide is a primary driver of market growth. Lung metastases occur in a significant proportion of patients with high-grade sarcomas, often representing the most common site of distant spread.

The growing incidence of soft tissue sarcoma worldwide is a primary driver of market growth. Lung metastases occur in a significant proportion of patients with high-grade sarcomas, often representing the most common site of distant spread. Advancements in Targeted Therapies and Immunotherapy: Rapid progress in targeted therapies, tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), and immunotherapies has transformed the treatment landscape for metastatic STS. These therapies provide improved disease control and survival outcomes compared with traditional chemotherapy, encouraging wider adoption and driving market growth.

Rapid progress in targeted therapies, tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), and immunotherapies has transformed the treatment landscape for metastatic STS. These therapies provide improved disease control and survival outcomes compared with traditional chemotherapy, encouraging wider adoption and driving market growth. Increasing Focus on Precision Medicine: The integration of molecular profiling and biomarker-driven treatment strategies has accelerated the shift toward personalized oncology.

The integration of molecular profiling and biomarker-driven treatment strategies has accelerated the shift toward personalized oncology. Growing Clinical Trial Activity: The dynamics of the STS-LM market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as Annamycin (Moleculin), IP-001 (Immunophotonics), Fibromun (Philogen), Lifileucel (Iovance Biotherapeutics), Chiauranib (Chipscreen), LVGN6051 (Lyvgen), and others.

Ramandeep Singh, Senior Consultant of Forecasting and Analytics at DelveInsight, pointed out that a key unmet aspect specific to STS-LM is the limited availability of therapies that effectively target pulmonary metastatic disease without compromising lung function. Disease control in the lungs remains challenging, and progression within the pulmonary compartment is often the primary cause of clinical deterioration, highlighting the need for lung-focused and metastasis-directed therapeutic strategies.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma with Lung Metastases Market Analysis

Systemic pharmacological strategies for soft tissue sarcoma with lung metastases primarily aim to control widely spread pulmonary disease and slow progression in advanced stages.

Advanced cellular therapies such as TECELRA (afamitresgene autoleucel) represent a targeted treatment option for eligible patients with metastatic synovial sarcoma.

represent a targeted treatment option for eligible patients with metastatic synovial sarcoma. In parallel, investigational therapies like IP-001 and Annamycin , along with other pipeline candidates, highlight continued efforts to broaden and improve systemic therapeutic options for this highly aggressive condition.

, along with other pipeline candidates, highlight continued efforts to broaden and improve systemic therapeutic options for this highly aggressive condition. Non-pharmacological interventions also play a critical role in managing STS-LM. Surgical removal of lung metastases remains the most established approach for carefully selected patients with limited and operable disease.

Pulmonary metastasectomy is intended to completely remove metastatic nodules and has the potential to provide significant survival advantages in appropriately chosen cases.

When surgery is not possible, other local treatment strategies, such as stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT) or minimally invasive ablative procedures, may be used to achieve localized control of tumors within the lungs.

Taken together, the management of STS-LM relies on a multidisciplinary and personalized treatment strategy.

Clinicians must balance systemic therapies that address widespread disease with localized interventions that target lung metastases.

Achieving the best outcomes often depends on factors such as patient selection, tumor biology, and optimal sequencing of treatments, emphasizing the importance of combining innovative systemic therapies with established lung-directed approaches to manage tumor burden and disease progression effectively.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma with Lung Metastases Competitive Landscape

Some of the STS-LM drugs under development include Annamycin (Moleculin), IP-001 (Immunophotonics), Fibromun (Philogen), Lifileucel (Iovance Biotherapeutics), Chiauranib (Chipscreen), LVGN6051 (Lyvgen), and others.

Moleculin's Annamycin is an investigational next-generation anthracycline being developed by Moleculin to address multidrug resistance. It utilizes a lipid-based delivery system to improve tumor accumulation while minimizing cardiotoxicity. The therapy is being explored for aggressive and treatment-resistant cancers, including certain sarcomas and hematologic malignancies. It is currently undergoing Phase I/II clinical trials.

Immunophotonics' IP-001 is an experimental intratumoral immunotherapy developed by Immunophotonics for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma. The therapy uses a photothermal approach to trigger localized tumor destruction while also promoting systemic anti-tumor immune activity. It is being investigated for advanced and refractory sarcoma indications. At present, IP-001 is in Phase I/II clinical development for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and soft tissue sarcoma (STS), with Phase I enrollment for STS already completed.

Philogen's Fibromun (L19TNF) is a fully human immunomodulatory agent composed of the L19 antibody fused with TNF, a potent pro-inflammatory cytokine. To date, recombinant TNF has received approval only for a limited number of clinical indications.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the soft tissue sarcoma with lung metastases market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the soft tissue sarcoma with lung metastases market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about what drugs are in development for metastatic soft tissue sarcoma @ Soft Tissue Sarcoma with Lung Metastases Drugs

What is Soft Tissue Sarcoma with Lung Metastases?

Soft tissue sarcoma with lung metastases refers to a stage of soft tissue sarcoma in which the malignant tumor that originates in the body's connective tissues, such as muscle, fat, nerves, blood vessels, or fibrous tissue, has spread beyond its primary site to the lungs. Soft tissue sarcomas are rare cancers that typically develop in the arms, legs, trunk, or retroperitoneum. When cancer cells break away from the primary tumor, they can travel through the bloodstream and form secondary tumors in distant organs, with the lungs being the most common site of metastasis. Lung metastases may remain asymptomatic in early stages but can eventually lead to symptoms such as persistent cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, or fatigue. The presence of lung metastases generally indicates advanced disease and significantly influences treatment strategies, which may include systemic therapies such as chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, or surgical removal of metastatic lung nodules in selected patients. Prognosis depends on factors such as the sarcoma subtype, number and size of lung lesions, and the patient's overall health.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma with Lung Metastases Epidemiology Segmentation

The soft tissue sarcoma with lung metastases epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current soft tissue sarcoma with lung metastases patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In France, around 4,000 new STS cases are diagnosed each year, reflecting the biological heterogeneity of STS, its broad anatomical distribution, and the continued challenges in early detection that lead to sustained annual case identification across multiple subtypes.

The soft tissue sarcoma with lung metastases treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022-2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of STS

Total Incident Cases of STS-LM

Gender-specific Incident Cases of STS-LM

Soft Tissue Sarcoma with Lung Metastases Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022-2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Soft Tissue Sarcoma with Lung Metastases Epidemiology Segmentation Total Incident Cases of STS, Total Incident Cases of STS-LM, and Gender-specific Incident Cases of STS-LM Key Soft Tissue Sarcoma with Lung Metastases Companies Moleculin, Immunophotonics, Philogen, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Chipscreen, Lyvgen, and others Key Soft Tissue Sarcoma with Lung Metastases Therapies Annamycin, IP-001, Fibromun, Lifileucel, Chiauranib, LVGN6051, TECELRA, and others

Scope of the Soft Tissue Sarcoma with Lung Metastases Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Soft Tissue Sarcoma with Lung Metastases current marketed and emerging therapies

Soft Tissue Sarcoma with Lung Metastases current marketed and emerging therapies Soft Tissue Sarcoma with Lung Metastases Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Soft Tissue Sarcoma with Lung Metastases Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Soft Tissue Sarcoma with Lung Metastases Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Soft Tissue Sarcoma with Lung Metastases Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand what are promising targeted therapies for metastatic sarcoma @ Soft Tissue Sarcoma with Lung Metastases Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Soft Tissue Sarcoma with Lung Metastases Market Key Insights 2 Soft Tissue Sarcoma with Lung Metastases Market Report Introduction 3 STS-LM Market Overview 3.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of STS-LM by Therapies in the 7MM in 2025 3.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of STS-LM by Therapies in the 7MM in 2036 4 Methodology of Epidemiology and Market 5 Executive Summary 6 Key Events 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Causes 7.3 Pathophysiology 7.4 Symptoms 7.5 Diagnosis 7.6 Treatment and Management of STS-LM 8 Epidemiology and Patient Population 8.1 Key Findings 8.2 Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM 8.2.1 Total Incident Cases of STS 8.2.2 Total Incident Cases of STS-LM 8.2.3 Gender-specific Incident Cases of STS-LM 8.3 Total Incident Cases of STS-LM in the 7MM 8.4 The US 8.4.1 Total Incident Cases of STS 8.4.2 Total Incident Cases of STS-LM 8.4.3 Gender-specific Incident Cases of STS-LM 8.5 EU4 and the UK 8.6 Japan 9 STS-LM Patient Journey 10 Marketed STS-LM Therapies 10.1 Key Cross Competition 10.2 TECELRA (afamitresgene autoleucel): USWM 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 10.2.3 Other Development Activities 10.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trail 10.2.5 Ongoing Clinical Development Activity 10.2.6 Analyst Views List to be continued in the report… 11 Emerging STS-LM Therapies 11.1 Key Cross Competition 11.2 Annamycin: Moleculin 11.2.1 Drug Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Trials Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 IP-001: Immunophotonics List to be continued in the report… 12 STS-LM Market: Seven Major Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Key Soft Tissue Sarcoma with Lung Metastases Market Forecast Assumptions 12.3 Attribute Analysis 12.4 STS-LM Market Outlook 12.5 Total Market Size of STS-LM in the 7MM 12.6 Market Size of STS-LM by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 The US STS-LM Market 12.7.1 Total Market Size of STS-LM 12.7.2 Market size of STS-LM by Therapies 12.8 EU4 and the UK STS-LM Market 12.9 Japan STS-LM Market 13 Key Opinion Leaders' Views on STS-LM 14 STS-LM Market SWOT Analysis 15 STS-LM Market Unmet needs 16 STS-LM Market Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 The US 16.2 In EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 16.4 Market Access and Reimbursement of STS-LM 17 Bibliography 18 Acronyms and Abbreviations 19 STS-LM Market Report Methodology

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