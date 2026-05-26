Viacon Group AB (publ): ViaCon's Financial Report January - March 2026

Good order intake despite challenging winter conditions

FIRST QUARTER 2026

Net sales amounted to EUR 27,477 thousand (37,039), a decrease of -25.8% compared with the corresponding period last year. Organic growth amounted to -23.1%.

Operating earnings (EBIT) amounted to EUR -3,857 thousand (448), corresponding to an EBIT margin of -14.0% (1.2).

EBITA amounted to EUR -3,827 thousand (478), corresponding to an EBITA margin of -13.9% (1.3).

Operating earnings before depreciation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR -2,177 thousand (2,324), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of -7.9% (6.3).

Underlying earnings before depreciation (underlying EBITDA) amounted to EUR -2,075 thousand (3,028), corresponding to an underlying EBITDA margin of -7.6% (8.2).

Order intake amounted to EUR 41,730 thousand (38,939), an increase of 7.2% compared with the same period last year. Organic growth amounted to 10.6%.

Earnings per share amounted to EUR -123.72 (-63.56).

As of January 1, 2026, the GeoTechnical Solutions and StormWater Solutions business were merged under the new unified Water & Ground Solutions business area.

Board members Niclas Thiel and Ulrik Smith stepped down from their board positions on 13 February. Knut Røsjorde was elected as a new board member.

COMMENTS FROM THE CEO

The first quarter of 2026 was marked by an unusually long and harsh winter across large parts of Europe. During January and February, cold weather and ground frost were widespread, delaying our customers' construction and infrastructure projects and dampening our sales. Toward the end of the quarter, the situation improved significantly as weather conditions normalized and customers resumed their activity levels.

Order intake was strong during the quarter, confirming that the underlying demand for our solutions remains solid. The second quarter has also started off with good order intake. Net sales amounted to EUR 27.5 million, a decrease of -25.8 percent compared with the same period last year. It should be noted that the comparison period, Q1 2025, was unusually strong, partly driven by sales outside Europe within Bridges & Culverts Solutions that have not recurred this year. EBITA amounted to EUR -3.8 million, corresponding to a margin of -13.9 percent.

The ongoing war in Iran led to sharp increases in raw material prices during the quarter, especially for plastics. This primarily affects our production of plastic pipes within the Water & Ground Solutions business area. We are actively working to manage these price increases through adjusted customer pricing and production efficiencies. So far, the financial impact has been limited, but we are monitoring developments closely.

BRIDGES & CULVERTS SOLUTIONS

Winter weather affected the pace of customers' projects at the beginning of the quarter, but activity picked up in March. Demand for our bridge and culvert solutions remains solid, driven by an underlying need for infrastructure renewal in Europe.

WATER & GROUND SOLUTIONS

This business area faced the same challenges as the rest of the Group during the first months of the quarter, with projects delayed as a result of the winter weather. The sharp increases in plastic prices due to the events in Iran are creating uncertainty in the cost base, but have not yet had an impact on profitability. Structural demand for solutions in geotechnics, stormwater, and groundworks remains solid, and we continue to see positive project development in the market.

NEW ORGANIZATION TO STRENGTHEN CUSTOMER VALUE AND GROWTH

This is the first quarter in which we present results in accordance with our new organizational structure. As communicated in connection with the Q4 report, we have carried out a reorganization of the Group, in which the previous three business units have been consolidated into two business areas - Bridges & Culverts Solutions and Water & Ground Solutions. The latter business area is the result of merging the former GeoTechnical Solutions and StormWater Solutions business units into one common unit, to better offer integrated solutions in geotechnics, stormwater, and groundworks. The purpose of the change is to clarify our offering to the market, strengthen the coordination of resources and expertise, and create a more scalable platform for profitable growth. The new structure gives us better conditions to meet customers' needs with a coherent product offering and to drive efficiencies across the business.

In summary, we are leaving behind a quarter that began with clear weather-related challenges but ended with a markedly improved business climate and strong order intake. I am optimistic about the rest of 2026 and convinced that the new organization, combined with our strong market position and the solid order momentum we are seeing, gives us favorable conditions going forward.

Stefan Nordström,

President and CEO

The full report is published at www.viacongroup.com.

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Nordström, CEO

E-mail: stefan.nordstrom@viacongroup.com

Tel: +46 (0) 706 32 13 06

Philip Delborn, CFO

E-mail: philip.delborn@viacongroup.com

Tel: +46 (0) 702 125264

About Us

ViaCon constructs connections. Consciously.

ViaCon was founded in 1986 with establishments in Sweden and Norway and is a market-leading European provider of sustainable civil engineering corrugated steel structures, geotechnical, and storm-water solutions. ViaCon has a comprehensive local market know-how and manufacturing footprint, with presence in 18 countries and employing ~650 people.

Combining more than three decades of experience with today's cutting-edge technology, ViaCon is a pioneer in the field of Bridges & Culverts-, GeoTechnical- and StormWater Solutions, which make up the three business units in the Company.

ViaCon offers its customers a host of distinct state-of-the-art, mission-critical solutions for various infrastructure products and solutions that are reliable, long-lasting and designed to meet the challenges of a changing world.

ViaCon is owned by funds advised by FSN Capital Partners, a leading private equity advisor in Northern Europe.

This information is information that ViaCon Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-26 11:00 CEST.