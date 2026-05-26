With Croma Skincare, Austrian family-owned company Croma Pharma translates decades of expertise in aesthetic medicine into a modern skincare line designed for everyday results. Rather than following short-lived trends, Croma focuses on scientifically proven ingredients and pharmaceutical-grade formulations that deliver visible performance while fitting seamlessly into daily routines.

Building on 50 years of experience in hyaluronic acid, Croma Pharma developed this skincare range to bridge the gap between in-clinic treatments and at-home care. The result is a streamlined portfolio that supports key skin needs such as hydration, glow, balance, and protection.

The formulations combine high-performance actives including niacinamide, peptides, hyaluronic acid, and plant stem cells with lightweight, fast-absorbing textures that strengthen the skin barrier and enhance overall skin health.

Hero products include:

THE GLOW a 20% stabilized vitamin C serum for radiance, antioxidant protection, and a more even complexion

THE EVERYDAY balancing daily care for healthy-looking skin

THE SHIELD protective hydration for urban lifestyles

THE SUNKISSED mineral sun protection designed for daily wear

All products are vegan, dermatologically tested, and free from microplastics, reflecting Croma's commitment to quality, safety, and responsible formulation.

Croma Skincare is available via the official webshop and selected partners, as well as through local Croma Pharma representatives.

https://www.cromaskincareshop.com

About Croma

CROMA-PHARMA GmbH is a global player and challenger in the dynamically growing minimally invasive aesthetics market, and one of Europe's leading manufacturers of premium-quality hyaluronic acid (HA) syringes. Founded in 1976 by the pharmacist couple Gerhard and Karin Prinz, Croma has evolved from a family pharmacy into a globally operating Austrian company headquartered near Vienna, where it also runs its state-of-the-art, fully automated HA manufacturing plant. The company employs around 400 people, making its products available in over 80 countries worldwide. Croma offers a comprehensive and innovative aesthetics portfolio covering all key treatment categories in minimally invasive aesthetic medicine. Its range includes botulinum toxin, a broad selection of hyaluronic acid fillers, lifting threads (PDO threads), polynucleotide injectables, HA skin booster, skincare, as well as autologous PRP I Fluid-PRF medical device. With this full-face approach, Croma provides aesthetic professionals and their patients with safe, effective, and reliable solutions from a single trusted source. In 2025, the company surpassed 110 million syringes produced, further strengthening its position as one of Europe's leading HA manufacturers. Building on its heritage in orthopedics and ophthalmology, Croma is re-entering the orthopedics market in 2026, marking a strategic expansion beyond aesthetics and reinforcing its roots in medical applications.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260520830163/en/

Contacts:

Press contact:

CROMA-PHARMA GmbH

Victoria Szafraniec

Global Digital Media PR Manager

Cromazeile 2

A-2100 Leobendorf

Phone: +43 676 846 868 494

Mail: victoria.szafraniec@croma.at

Web: www.cromapharma.com