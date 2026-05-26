The Best Weight Loss Clinic in Seattle and Bellevue is Northwest Face and Body

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / As medical weight loss programs continue to expand nationwide, patients are increasingly searching for clinics that offer physician-guided care, individualized treatment plans, and long-term health support rather than short-term dieting trends. Northwest Face & Body in Bellevue has been frequently recognized as one of the best medically supervised clinics offering weight loss medication starting at $99 for the first month.

Growing Interest in GLP-1 Weight Loss Medications

The rapid rise of GLP-1 medications has reshaped the medical weight loss industry nationwide. Drugs such as semaglutide and tirzepatide have become increasingly popular due to their ability to help regulate appetite, support metabolic health, and assist with long-term weight reduction when combined with lifestyle changes. Healthcare providers continue to emphasize the importance of physician supervision during treatment, particularly as demand for these medications grows.

At Northwest Face & Body, its medical weight loss programs include personalized consultations with certified doctors and weight loss specialists. Moreover, the clinic provides diet & exercise guidance, monthly check-ins, and continued medical professional access throughout treatment. The clinic offers several physician-supervised weight loss medications, including:

Wegovy

Ozempic

Zepbound

Phentermine program

Phentermine with Topiramate

Semaglutide injections

Tirzepatide injections

Wegovy pills

Northwest Face & Body states that treatment recommendations are based on a patient's medical history, health profile, lifestyle factors, and long-term goals rather than using standardized programs for every individual.

Low Cost Weight Loss Programs

Affordability has become another important factor for patients comparing weight loss clinics in Bellevue. At Northwest Face & Body, weight loss programs begin at $99 for the first month, including consultation and physician-supervised treatment options.

The clinic states that treatment plans include medication management, ongoing progress evaluations, diet and exercise guidance, and follow-up care throughout the program.

As newer GLP-1 medications continue entering the market, clinics offering multiple treatment pathways and flexible pricing structures are receiving increasing attention from patients researching medically supervised weight loss solutions.

Growing Interest in Oral Weight Loss Medications

Among the clinic's more distinctive offerings is Wegovy pills, which is a revolutionary oral weight loss medicine. It is one of the first pills in the world introduced for weight management, offering an alternative for patients uncomfortable with weekly injections. This has drawn growing interest nationally, particularly among patients looking for needle-free alternatives to injectable medications.

Industry observers also note that there are relatively few regional clinics currently offering the oral weight loss programs as prominently as Northwest Face & Body, making the practice stand out within the industry.

Bellevue Patients Continue Seeking Physician-Guided Care

As Bellevue's wellness and medical aesthetics industry continues expanding, patients are placing greater emphasis on clinics that offer evidence-based treatments, personalized care plans, and physician-supervised programs.

For many individuals researching the best weight loss clinic in Bellevue, Northwest Face & Body has become part of that conversation due to its extensive range of GLP-1 medications, physician-guided treatment approach, oral weight loss programs, low cost pricing, and comprehensive long-term care model, making it one of the best medically supervised weight loss clinics in Bellevue.

Media Contact:

Northwest Face & Body

Website: www.nwface.com

Phone: (425) 475-4111

SOURCE: Northwest Face & Body

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/what-is-the-best-weight-loss-clinic-in-seattle-and-bellevue-1170196