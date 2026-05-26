Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging restaurant brands, is pleased to announce that on June 13th, 2026, it will celebrate the opening of its 100th restaurant location.

The Company's 100th location will be a Heal Wellness restaurant located in Maple, Ontario at 2953 Major Mackenzie Dr., Unit 2. The opening will also mark Heal Wellness' 41st open location, representing a significant milestone for both the Heal brand and the broader Happy Belly platform. Heal Wellness is a fast-growing quick-service restaurant ("QSR") brand specializing in fresh smoothie bowls, açaí bowls, smoothies, and other better-for-you menu offerings built around clean ingredients and an active lifestyle.

Happy Belly 1

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"The opening of our 100th location is a significant milestone for Happy Belly and is the culmination of all the hard work we have put into building this Company over the last 4+ years," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly Food Group. "Reaching 100 open restaurants is more than just a number. It is a validation of our platform, our people, our franchise partners, our brands, and the disciplined approach we have taken to building a scalable restaurant growth company. From day one, our focus has been to acquire and build emerging brands that have the potential to scale, and then provide those brands with the systems, leadership, operational support, franchise development, real estate discipline, and capital-light growth model required to expand efficiently. Opening our 100th store is a significant achievement, but it is also just another checkpoint in a much larger plan."

Happy Belly continues to build a portfolio of category-defining restaurant brands across multiple food verticals, including better-for-you QSR, breakfast, Mediterranean, Italian street food, Smash Burgers, and other emerging food concepts. The Company's current portfolio includes brands such as Heal Wellness, Rosie's Burgers, Yolks Breakfast, PIRHO Fresh Greek Grill, Via Cibo, Smile Tiger Coffee Roasters, IQ Food Co., Lettuce Love, and SALUS Fresh Foods.

"Heal Wellness has been one of the strongest examples of our growth engine at work," added Sean Black. "The brand has evolved from a wellness-focused concept into a rapidly expanding QSR platform with strong consumer appeal, attractive unit economics, and meaningful whitespace for continued expansion. Reaching 41 open Heal locations at the same time Happy Belly reaches 100 total open restaurants is a proud moment for our team and our franchise partners."

Happy Belly's 100th opening reflects the Company's broader growth strategy across Canada and the United States. The Company continues to advance its expansion efforts in key Canadian provinces, including Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, and Quebec, while also building the foundation for continued growth in the U.S. market. As part of this strategy, Happy Belly is focused on identifying high-quality franchise partners, securing strong real estate opportunities, and introducing its brands into markets where it believes its concepts can scale over the long term.

Happy Belly Food Group

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"Our growth is not limited to one brand, one province, or one country," continued Sean Black. "We have been building a platform that can support multiple brands across multiple markets. Our expansion into the United States and our continued efforts in Quebec are important parts of that strategy. These markets represent meaningful long-term opportunities for Happy Belly as we continue to introduce our brands to new customers, new franchise partners, and new communities. Our predictable and disciplined growth engine continues to deliver measurable results. The 100th opening demonstrates that our model is working. We are not just signing franchise agreements; we are opening restaurants, supporting franchisees, building brands, and creating long-term value for our shareholders. This milestone belongs to everyone who has contributed to Happy Belly's journey, our employees, franchise partners, brand founders, operators, shareholders, suppliers, landlords, and the communities that continue to support our brands. We are incredibly proud of what has been built, but we remain even more excited about what comes next."

"Heal contributes to Happy Belly's broader portfolio of 686 contractually committed retail franchise locations across multiple emerging brands in various stages of development, construction, and operation. Our predictable and disciplined growth engine continues to deliver measurable results as we expand our brands across Canada and the U.S. to create long-term value for our shareholders."

"We are just getting started," said Sean Black.

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

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Source: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.