Updates to Serbia's energy law push back connection studies for variable renewable energy sources until 2029, introduce rules for customers looking to install batteries that will transfer excess energy back to the grid and allow multiple end users within one building to act as a group.The government of Serbia has formally adopted amendments to its decree on the conditions of delivery and supply of electricity, due to come into force before the end of the month. The updated decree, which sets out the terms for connection to the country's electricity network, stipulates that connection studies ...

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