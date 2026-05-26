HaystackID Advances AI-Enabled Privacy, Security and Legal Discovery Across European Market

Latest solutions for managing e-discovery, regulatory requirements and cybersecurity risks, including AI hallucinations and deepfakes, being showcased at the 2026 Dublin Tech Summit

DUBLIN, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HaystackID, a trusted partner focused on managing complex data and workflow challenges in legal, compliance, regulatory and cybersecurity environments, today announced an expanded set of AI-driven solutions for the European market. The latest advancements, designed to address the region's most demanding privacy, regulatory and investigative requirements, are being demonstrated this week at the 2026 Dublin Tech Summit.

With its acquisition of eDiscovery AI, HaystackID is among the earliest movers in operationalizing generative AI for legal, privacy and investigative workflows, providing production-grade services that span audits, investigations and litigation, including AI-driven data subject access request (DSAR) response and conversational case intelligence. The European rollout brings these capabilities to a market navigating some of the world's most demanding regulatory frameworks, from GDPR and the EU AI Act to NIS2 and DORA.

"Legal and regulatory obligations across Europe have become increasingly complex, and the rapid adoption of AI is compounding the data privacy and security risks that global enterprises face every day," said John Wilson, CISO and president of forensics at HaystackID. "We were early to recognise that AI will reshape how organisations respond to investigations, regulatory inquiries and litigation and have built our platform around that reality. What we are demonstrating in Dublin reflects years of investment in defensible, auditable workflows that our clients trust with their most sensitive matters and which can stand up to regulatory scrutiny, opposing counsel and the boardroom."

Accelerating Data Privacy and Security Protections

The newest technologies now available in Europe and being demonstrated in the HaystackID booth (C7) at the Dublin Tech Summit include:

HaystackID Privacy Hub (Featured Demo) - Discover how organisations can identify personally identifiable information (PII) exposure in a single scan. The platform provides an intuitive dashboard that contextually identifies and quantifies sensitive and standard PII, surfaces non-standard identifiers, maps geographic exposure by state and country, and flags handwritten and poor-OCR documents, giving teams a complete breakdown of privacy risk exposure in minutes rather than weeks.





Discover how organisations can identify personally identifiable information (PII) exposure in a single scan. The platform provides an intuitive dashboard that contextually identifies and quantifies sensitive and standard PII, surfaces non-standard identifiers, maps geographic exposure by state and country, and flags handwritten and poor-OCR documents, giving teams a complete breakdown of privacy risk exposure in minutes rather than weeks. GenAI-Powered DSAR Response (Featured Demo) - Experience HaystackID's end-to-end defensible data subject access request (DSAR) response process. The demonstration offers a live walkthrough of an employment tribunal matter, moving from scope and forensic collection through AI-powered contextual review and auto-redaction to jurisdiction-specific delivery, replacing a multi-week scramble across disparate teams and tools with a single unified workflow.

Learning with the HaystackID Experts

John Wilson and Jeff Shapiro, managing director for HaystackID's Europe operations, will present When You Can't Trust the Evidence: Deepfakes, AI Fraud, and the Collapse of Digital Trust. Details of the presentation include:

Description: Synthetic media, expanding cyber regulations and cloud-based evidence are reshaping investigations across Europe. This panel explores three major trends affecting technology companies today: deepfake authentication and AI-enabled fraud, regulatory pressure under frameworks like NIS2 and DORA, and the growing challenge of cross-border digital evidence. Experts will discuss how AI-driven investigations and robust information governance can help organisations respond more quickly and more defensibly.





Synthetic media, expanding cyber regulations and cloud-based evidence are reshaping investigations across Europe. This panel explores three major trends affecting technology companies today: deepfake authentication and AI-enabled fraud, regulatory pressure under frameworks like NIS2 and DORA, and the growing challenge of cross-border digital evidence. Experts will discuss how AI-driven investigations and robust information governance can help organisations respond more quickly and more defensibly. Date and Location: Thursday, 28 May, 11:15 to 11:40 a.m. GMT, RDS Hall 1, Workshop Stage

"Businesses across Europe are adopting technology in innovative ways for managing regulatory response and complex legal matters, and they are helping set the global standard for what defensible AI looks like in legal and compliance work," said Jeff Shapiro. "As HaystackID deepens its investment in the region, we are giving clients direct access to secure and local AI-accelerated solutions supported by globally integrated advisory services designed for the realities of managing European data privacy regulations, cross-border investigations and AI governance. Clients are asking for a trusted partner who can defensibly deploy at enterprise scale. We're looking forward to discussing what's possible in Dublin."

For more information on HaystackID's AI-enabled legal discovery, governance and cybersecurity solutions, visit HaystackID.com or stop by HaystackID's booth (C7) at the Dublin Tech Summit.

About HaystackID

HaystackID solves complex data challenges related to legal, compliance, regulatory and cyber requirements. Core offerings include Global Advisory, Data Discovery Intelligence, the HaystackID Core Platform, AI-enhanced Global Managed Review powered by ReviewRight supported by its unified CoreFlex service interface and eDiscovery AI technology. Recognised globally by industry leaders like Chambers, Gartner, IDC and Legaltech News, HaystackID prioritises security, privacy, and integrity in its innovative solutions for leading companies and legal practices worldwide. Learn more at HaystackID.com.

HaystackID Media Contacts:

Debbie Caldwell

debbie@plat4orm.com

503-780-9695

Rob Robinson

pr@haystackid.com

512-934-7531

HaystackID on Social Media

X: @HaystackID

LinkedIn

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1813072/HaystackID__Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/haystackid-advances-ai-enabled-privacy-security-and-legal-discovery-across-european-market-302781282.html