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PR Newswire
26.05.2026 12:06 Uhr
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MEXC Deploys 1,000 BTC to Strategic Reserves in March-April Security Report

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MEXC, a pioneer in 0-fee digital asset trading, has released its March-April bimonthly security report, including the strategic deployment of 1,000 BTC to its treasury reserves to strengthen user protection.

MEXC's security infrastructure intercepted and restricted 26,897 accounts tied to coordinated fraud within 60 days, an 18.9% increase from the previous reporting cycle. Threat intelligence engines mapped 6,903 malicious syndicates (up 33.6%), with the heaviest concentrations emerging from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and Indonesia, tracking 3,567 and 1,524 threat clusters, respectively. All identified entities were immediately banned across the platform to secure ecosystem liquidity and protect user capital.

Between March and April, MEXC handled 254 intelligence requests and 50 law enforcement freeze mandates. Through this collaborative infrastructure, leading to freezing 17,084,031 USDT in 47 threat cases, with 23 cases involving direct law enforcement action. All actions followed multi-jurisdictional laws to ensure compliance and fast response. MEXC resolved 819 deposit errors, recovering 863,127 USDT after thorough manual and on-chain checks during the period.

MEXC's deployment of the additional 1,000 BTC to its institutional reserves, has established a formalized dual-asset architecture for the Guardian Fund to leverage USDT to guarantee immediate operational liquidity, while the Bitcoin tranche functions as a macroeconomic anchor to preserve capital across market cycles. Concurrently, MEXC has initiated a mandate to aggressively scale the fund's total capitalization from $100 million to $500 million over the next two years. All institutional wallet addresses are fully public, enabling real-time, cryptographically verifiable proof of reserves.

MEXC's major asset reserve ratios were as follows:

Looking ahead, MEXC will continue to disclose key data through its bimonthly security reports, and through on-chain verifiable reserves, standardized risk control procedures, and cross-platform collaboration to strengthen user asset protection.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

MEXC Official Website| X | Telegram |How to Sign Up on MEXC

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mexc-deploys-1-000-btc-to-strategic-reserves-in-marchapril-security-report-302781667.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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