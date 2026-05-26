DJ Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (PRUB LN) Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 26-May-2026 / 11:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 25-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.5269 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 743064 CODE: PRUB LN ISIN: LU2621112452 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2621112452 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUB LN LEI Code: 549300KNN25GRP3YZJ75 Sequence No.: 428693 EQS News ID: 2333480 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2026 05:41 ET (09:41 GMT)