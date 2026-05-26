DJ Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y ESG - UCITS ETF DR Hedged GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y ESG - UCITS ETF DR Hedged GBP (C) (GCSG LN) Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y ESG - UCITS ETF DR Hedged GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 26-May-2026 / 11:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Corporate Bond 1-5Y ESG - UCITS ETF DR Hedged GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 25-May-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 55.3855 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4778534 CODE: GCSG LN ISIN: LU2382233182 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2382233182 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GCSG LN LEI Code: 222100AVKM1M7Q2EFT37 Sequence No.: 428692 EQS News ID: 2333478 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 26, 2026 05:41 ET (09:41 GMT)