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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.05.2026 12:22 Uhr
107 Leser
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Giro d'Italia: Conad White Jersey Still Held by Eulalio After Gruelling Stage

MILAN, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portuguese rider Afonso Eulalio of Bahrain Victorious retained the Conad white jersey following Stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia, a 157-kilometre route from Voghera to Milan.

"It's always nice to retain the jersey, but today didn't feel that good. I thought it was going to be a fairly easy day, but it actually turned out to be super tough," the Portuguese rider told LaPresse after the stage.

It was a celebratory day in Milan, which also hosted the fifth stage of "Il Grande Giro Conad", the initiative organised by one of the Giro's main sponsors. The event provided an opportunity for the cooperative to engage with local communities during a nationwide sporting event.

"The Giro is not just a race - it's also a celebration that brings people together; it's about community. For us, being part of the community and helping foster positive values through messages like these is fundamental. We also believe this edition has been one in which the young riders we sponsored have really taken centre stage," said Giuseppe Zuliani, Conad's Communications Director, speaking on the sidelines of the Stage 15 finish in central Milan.

"For us, sponsoring the Giro d'Italia is an honour. It is one of the country's most important and widely followed sporting events. It is not only a moment of celebration, but also a way to strengthen the relationship we have with local communities. Above all, it delivers relational value," added Rosanna Cattini, Vice President of Conad Centro Nord, referring to the return the Giro generates for the cooperative, including from an economic perspective.

"Many important messages can come from taking part in such a major event. There is certainly also the pride of being part of such a historic experience while, at the same time, one that has managed to innovate, like the Giro d'Italia. It is a source of pride for our more than 350 members and their 7,000 employees," concluded Maurizio Comi, Vice President of Conad Centro Nord.

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bedbc326-877c-4213-95e3-ecb0248acbce


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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