Backing founders at the forefront of a global transformation in maritime and logistics

TMV today announced the launch of TMV Logistics, LP, a $200M venture fund dedicated to maritime and logistics innovation and safety. The fund is anchored by strategic commitments from American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), the global leader in classification and technical advisory services and Prologis Ventures, the strategic investment arm of Prologis (NYSE: PLD), the world's leading logistics real estate company. TMV Logistics will back pre-seed through Series A companies rebuilding the core infrastructure of maritime, shipbuilding, ports, and intermodal logistics.

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Investing in a Multi-Decade Maritime and Logistics Build Cycle

Across the global maritime industrial base, a generational shift is underway. Policy intent has moved into execution, with governments and industry aligning around the strategic importance of shipbuilding, shipping, and maritime infrastructure. This is catalyzing a new wave of company building with urgency and scale and accelerating rapid, system-wide scaling.

In the United States, federal shipbuilding investment is scaling rapidly, rising from $33.35B in FY2024 to $47.3B in FY2026, with a proposed $65.8B for FY2027. This mirrors a broader global trend, as leading maritime nations commit capital to modernize yards, expand fleets, and strengthen supply chains. International investment remains central, with more than $150B from South Korea and Japan supporting expanded shipbuilding capacity.

At the same time, ports and intermodal logistics networks face growing pressure to increase capacity amid geopolitical disruption, energy volatility, and labor constraints. These dynamics are accelerating adoption of automation, AI, robotics, and alternative energy systems, reshaping how global supply chains operate.

The TMV Maritime and Logistics fund will invest across five core technology themes:

Industrial-grade autonomy and operationally resilient systems

Verticalized robotics for real-world deployment

Operational AI for decision-making and orchestration

Maritime dual-use technologies

Energy transition and next-generation fuels

Strategic Anchor Partners

"ABS has long believed that the future of maritime safety and performance will be shaped by closer collaboration with innovators at the frontier of technology," said John McDonald, ABS Chairman and CEO. "Our partnership with TMV Logistics reflects that conviction. By combining ABS's technical leadership with TMV's early-stage access and ecosystem reach, we are positioning ourselves at the source of innovation that will define safer, more resilient, and higher-performing global fleets, shipyards, and maritime infrastructure."

American Bureau of Shipping, founded in 1862, is a global leader providing classification, certification, and technical advisory services for marine and offshore assets, supporting governments and protecting critical infrastructure. With more than 160 years of maritime expertise and a global technical network, ABS brings a front-row seat to the most pressing innovation needs in maritime today.

"With a global footprint across logistics real estate, we see firsthand how constraints at ports and along maritime corridors ripple through the entire supply chain," said Will O'Donnell, MD, Global Corporate Development; Growth, Prologis Ventures. "Investing in maritime innovation is a natural extension of our work to improve flow, visibility and efficiency from port to warehouse at global scale."

Prologis, the world's leading logistics real estate company with over $235 billion in assets under management, brings an unparalleled view of global supply chains from the warehouse floor to the port gate. As both an owner, operator and strategic investor, Prologis is uniquely positioned to support TMV's efforts to connect its portfolio companies with companies, infrastructure, and pilot opportunities at scale.

Where Operators and Innovators Converge

"We're in the foothills of a multi-decade rebuild of maritime and industrial infrastructure," said Marina Hadjipateras, Co-Founder and a Managing Partner at TMV. "What's changed is not just capital, but who is deploying it. Operators are no longer sitting on the sidelines- they're using venture as a strategic tool. TMV Logistics sits at that intersection, backing the companies building the next layer of coordination, resilience, and capability across the global system."

In addition to capital, anchor partners will serve as active strategic collaborators supporting diligence, shaping product development, and acting as potential customers, design partners, and ecosystem integrators for TMV's portfolio companies.

"Maritime AI is a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and the companies being built right now will set the standards for the next fifty years. TMV brings over two decades of go-to-market expertise, deep commercial relationships, and a founder mentality that treats business development as a core competency. That combination is what turns early-stage bets into category leaders." said Soraya Darabi, Co-Founder and a Managing Partner, TMV.

Industry Advisors

TMV Logistics is supported by an advisory network spanning maritime infrastructure, ports, intermodal logistics, automation, and dual-use innovation. Advisors include senior leaders from ConGlobal, Fenix Marine Services, Maersk, Flexport, Dorian LPG, and the defense innovation ecosystem. Together, they provide TMV Logistics with deep operational expertise, strategic industry relationships, and real-time market insight that strengthen the fund's sourcing, diligence, and portfolio support across the global maritime and logistics value chain.

ABOUT TMV

TMV is an early-stage venture firm investing in founders remaking the industries that move the world. Since its inception in 2016, TMV's portfolio has grown to more than 50 investments across AI, healthcare, maritime, and logistics. With $230 million in assets under management, TMV's portfolio companies have collectively raised more than $1 billion in follow-on funding. Visit www.tmv.vc to learn more.

ABOUT ABS

ABS is a global leader in classification and technical advisory services, dedicated to delivering a safer and cleaner future for the marine and offshore industries, serving governments and protecting critical infrastructure. For more than 160 years, ABS has set the standard for safety and excellence, continually innovating in fields such as digitalization, cybersecurity, clean technology, and artificial intelligence.

ABOUT PROLOGIS VENTURES

Prologis Ventures is the strategic investment arm of Prologis, the world's leading logistics real estate company. With over $300M invested across 50+ portfolio companies, Prologis Ventures is at the forefront of supply chain innovation, backing disruptive technologies that address their customers' most pressing challenges. To learn more visit www.prologis.com/about/prologis-ventures.

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