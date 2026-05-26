Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 April 2026
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 26
Global Opportunities Trust plc('the Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Monthly Portfolio Update
As at 30 April 2026, the Net Assets of the Company were £117.7m.
Portfolio Holdings as at 30 April 2026
Rank
Company
Sector
Country of Incorporation
% of Net Assets
1
US T-Bill 3 Sep 26
Fixed Income
United States
12.3
2
AVI Japan Discovery Fund*
Financials
Cayman
7.2
3
Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**
Financials
Luxembourg
5.5
4
Unilever
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
2.5
5
Orange
Communication Services
France
2.5
6
Verizon Communications
Communication Services
United States
2.5
7
Carlsberg
Consumer Staples
Denmark
2.1
8
GQG Partners Inc.
Financials
United States
2.0
9
Laboratorios Farmaceutico
Health Care
Spain
2.0
10
Sanofi
Health Care
France
1.9
11
Cicor Technologies
Technology
Switzerland
1.9
12
Diageo
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
1.8
13
Nestle
Consumer Staples
Switzerland
1.8
14
ENI
Energy
Italy
1.7
15
Dassault Aviation
Industrials
France
1.7
16
Philips
Health Care
Netherlands
1.7
17
Bakkafrost
Consumer Staples
Denmark
1.6
18
General Dynamics
Industrials
United States
1.5
19
TotalEnergies
Energy
France
1.5
20
Qinetiq
Industrials
United Kingdom
1.5
21
Terveystalo
Health Care
Finland
1.4
22
Bonesupport Holding
Health Care
Sweden
1.2
23
Alibaba Group
Consumer Discretionary
Hong Kong
1.1
24
Origin Enterprises
Materials
Ireland
1.1
25
RaySearch Laboratories
Health Care
Sweden
1.0
26
Jet2
Industrials
United Kingdom
0.8
Total equity and bond investments
63.8
Stock index futures - short
(6.6)
Cash and other net assets
42.8
Net assets
100.0
* Participating Shares of CV5 SPC
**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
Geographical Distribution as at 30 April 2026
% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK
25.1
Americas: Direct equities
6.1
Americas: Private Equity Fund
5.5
Japan
7.2
United Kingdom
6.5
Asia Pacific ex Japan
1.1
Fixed Income
12.3
Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets
36.2
100.0
Sector Distribution as at 30 April 2026
% of Net Assets
Financials: Japan Fund
7.2
Financials: Private Equity Fund
5.5
Financials: Direct Equities
2.0
Total Financials
14.7
Consumer Staples
9.8
Health Care
9.2
Industrials
5.5
Communication Services
5.0
Energy
3.2
Information Technology
1.9
Consumer Discretionary
1.1
Materials
1.1
Fixed Income
12.3
Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets
36.2
100.0
The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.
The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com
For further information please contact:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Telephone: 0131 378 0500
26 May 2026