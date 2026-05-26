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PR Newswire
26.05.2026 12:30 Uhr
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Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 April 2026

Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 April 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 26

Global Opportunities Trust plc('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 30 April 2026, the Net Assets of the Company were £117.7m.

Portfolio Holdings as at 30 April 2026

Rank

Company

Sector

Country of Incorporation

% of Net Assets

1

US T-Bill 3 Sep 26

Fixed Income

United States

12.3

2

AVI Japan Discovery Fund*

Financials

Cayman

7.2

3

Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**

Financials

Luxembourg

5.5

4

Unilever

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

2.5

5

Orange

Communication Services

France

2.5

6

Verizon Communications

Communication Services

United States

2.5

7

Carlsberg

Consumer Staples

Denmark

2.1

8

GQG Partners Inc.

Financials

United States

2.0

9

Laboratorios Farmaceutico

Health Care

Spain

2.0

10

Sanofi

Health Care

France

1.9

11

Cicor Technologies

Technology

Switzerland

1.9

12

Diageo

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

1.8

13

Nestle

Consumer Staples

Switzerland

1.8

14

ENI

Energy

Italy

1.7

15

Dassault Aviation

Industrials

France

1.7

16

Philips

Health Care

Netherlands

1.7

17

Bakkafrost

Consumer Staples

Denmark

1.6

18

General Dynamics

Industrials

United States

1.5

19

TotalEnergies

Energy

France

1.5

20

Qinetiq

Industrials

United Kingdom

1.5

21

Terveystalo

Health Care

Finland

1.4

22

Bonesupport Holding

Health Care

Sweden

1.2

23

Alibaba Group

Consumer Discretionary

Hong Kong

1.1

24

Origin Enterprises

Materials

Ireland

1.1

25

RaySearch Laboratories

Health Care

Sweden

1.0

26

Jet2

Industrials

United Kingdom

0.8

Total equity and bond investments

63.8

Stock index futures - short

(6.6)

Cash and other net assets

42.8

Net assets

100.0

* Participating Shares of CV5 SPC

**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 30 April 2026

% of Net Assets

Europe ex UK

25.1

Americas: Direct equities

6.1

Americas: Private Equity Fund

5.5

Japan

7.2

United Kingdom

6.5

Asia Pacific ex Japan

1.1

Fixed Income

12.3

Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets

36.2

100.0

Sector Distribution as at 30 April 2026

% of Net Assets

Financials: Japan Fund

7.2

Financials: Private Equity Fund

5.5

Financials: Direct Equities

2.0

Total Financials

14.7

Consumer Staples

9.8

Health Care

9.2

Industrials

5.5

Communication Services

5.0

Energy

3.2

Information Technology

1.9

Consumer Discretionary

1.1

Materials

1.1

Fixed Income

12.3

Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets

36.2

100.0

The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

26 May 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
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