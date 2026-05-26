Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 April 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 26

Global Opportunities Trust plc('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 30 April 2026, the Net Assets of the Company were £117.7m.

Portfolio Holdings as at 30 April 2026

Rank Company Sector Country of Incorporation % of Net Assets 1 US T-Bill 3 Sep 26 Fixed Income United States 12.3 2 AVI Japan Discovery Fund* Financials Cayman 7.2 3 Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp** Financials Luxembourg 5.5 4 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.5 5 Orange Communication Services France 2.5 6 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 2.5 7 Carlsberg Consumer Staples Denmark 2.1 8 GQG Partners Inc. Financials United States 2.0 9 Laboratorios Farmaceutico Health Care Spain 2.0 10 Sanofi Health Care France 1.9 11 Cicor Technologies Technology Switzerland 1.9 12 Diageo Consumer Staples United Kingdom 1.8 13 Nestle Consumer Staples Switzerland 1.8 14 ENI Energy Italy 1.7 15 Dassault Aviation Industrials France 1.7 16 Philips Health Care Netherlands 1.7 17 Bakkafrost Consumer Staples Denmark 1.6 18 General Dynamics Industrials United States 1.5 19 TotalEnergies Energy France 1.5 20 Qinetiq Industrials United Kingdom 1.5 21 Terveystalo Health Care Finland 1.4 22 Bonesupport Holding Health Care Sweden 1.2 23 Alibaba Group Consumer Discretionary Hong Kong 1.1 24 Origin Enterprises Materials Ireland 1.1 25 RaySearch Laboratories Health Care Sweden 1.0 26 Jet2 Industrials United Kingdom 0.8 Total equity and bond investments 63.8 Stock index futures - short (6.6) Cash and other net assets 42.8 Net assets 100.0

* Participating Shares of CV5 SPC

**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 30 April 2026

% of Net Assets Europe ex UK 25.1 Americas: Direct equities 6.1 Americas: Private Equity Fund 5.5 Japan 7.2 United Kingdom 6.5 Asia Pacific ex Japan 1.1 Fixed Income 12.3 Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets 36.2 100.0

Sector Distribution as at 30 April 2026

% of Net Assets Financials: Japan Fund 7.2 Financials: Private Equity Fund 5.5 Financials: Direct Equities 2.0 Total Financials 14.7 Consumer Staples 9.8 Health Care 9.2 Industrials 5.5 Communication Services 5.0 Energy 3.2 Information Technology 1.9 Consumer Discretionary 1.1 Materials 1.1 Fixed Income 12.3 Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets 36.2 100.0

The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

26 May 2026