Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Tiernan Gold Corp. (TSXV: TNGD) ("Tiernan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mario Marchese as Country Manager, Chile, effective June 1, 2026.

In this role, Mr. Marchese will be Tiernan's senior in-country leader and will be responsible for establishing and running the Company's Chilean organization, leading local stakeholder and regulatory relationships, coordinating environmental and regulatory permitting processes, and supporting the engineering and technical workstreams required to advance the Company's flagship Volcan Gold Project in Chile's Maricunga Gold Belt.

"Mario brings the Chilean project leadership Volcan needs at this stage: practical project-development experience, clear judgment on permitting and stakeholder engagement, and the ability to build the local platform around the work now underway," said Fausto Di Trapani, President and CEO, "His appointment gives Tiernan senior in-country leadership as we advance Volcan through environmental baseline work, community and stakeholder engagement, permitting and engineering."

The appointment follows the recent addition of James Connolly as Executive Vice President, Projects and is part of Tiernan's planned build-out of the leadership team required to advance Volcan through its next phases of work.

About Mario Marchese

Mario Marchese is a Chilean mining and project-development executive with more than three decades experience across mining, energy, engineering, infrastructure, project development, environmental permitting, stakeholder engagement, and business development in Chile and international markets.

Most recently, Mr. Marchese served as Project Director of the HNH Green Ammonia project in southern Chile, a large-scale development project where his responsibilities included stakeholder relationships, environmental permitting, engineering design, construction planning, capital and operating cost optimization, and social-license work. Previously, he held senior roles with Codelco's Chuquicamata Division, Fluor, Hatch, Bechtel, Ausenco and Codelco Tech.

Mr. Marchese brings experience in Chilean project delivery aligning directly with Tiernan's immediate priorities: establishing an effective Chilean operating platform, keeping the environmental, consultation and engineering workstreams moving together, and supporting disciplined project definition at Volcan.

On behalf of Tiernan Gold Corp.

Fausto Di Trapani, CEO and Director

About Tiernan Gold Corp.

Tiernan Gold Corp. is focused on the disciplined de-risking of the Volcan Gold Project strategically located in the Atacama Region of Chile, on the Maricunga gold belt, a jurisdiction that has a long-established history of mining with a number of operating mines, new mines under construction and major projects being developed.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "planning", "expects", "is expected", "continues", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "potential", "intends", "targets", "aims", "seeks", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, predictions, projections, forecasts, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing, scope, design and results of the environmental impact study, engineering studies and permitting processes in connection with advancement of the Project.

Forward-looking statements are based on several material expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including but not limited to: the potential of the Project and the Company's plans regarding the anticipated exploration and advancement of the Project; the ability of exploration activities (including drilling) to accurately predict mineralization and the success of such exploration activities and results; estimates of reserves and resources; anticipated costs (including future mining and production rates) and estimates of capital and operating costs and other economics associated with the Project; expectations concerning future metals prices and the demand, stability and market outlook for metals, exchange rates, interest rates, tax laws and applicable royalty rates (if any); capital efficiencies; the legislative and regulatory environment of Chile; expectations regarding the availability of debt financing and the Company's ability to access capital on satisfactory terms; the Company's current and future financial condition; anticipated timing, sufficiency and results of capital expenditures; the potential for future metals production; and any other statements other than statements of historical facts.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated December 8, 2025 filed under its issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except and as to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298813

Source: Tiernan Gold Corp.