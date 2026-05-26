Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Cabral Gold Inc. (TSXV: CBR) (OTCQX: CBGZF) ("Cabral" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from 32 additional reverse circulation ("RC") infill drill holes from gold-in-oxide material at the MG starter pit within the Cuiú Cuiú Gold District, Brazil.

Highlights

Results have been received on an additional 32 infill RC holes targeting the gold-in-oxide material in the eastern and central parts of the MG starter pit. The program of infill drilling is aimed at improving the confidence around the current mine plan at MG and upgrading the current reserve. A total of 158 infill RC holes at MG totalling 5,573m have now been completed. Assay results are pending on the remaining 76 infill holes at MG

Notable results from this batch of RC drill results from MG include;

19m @ 0.65 g/t gold from surface in RC674

from surface in RC674



and 10m @ 1.40 g/t gold in RC674

in RC674



27m @ 0.54 g/t gold from surface in RC675

from surface in RC675



35m @ 0.50 g/t gold from surface in RC680

from surface in RC680



39m @ 0.70 g/t gold from surface in RC681

from surface in RC681



36m @ 1.07 g/t gold from surface in RC687

from surface in RC687



25m @ 4.35 g/t gold from surface in RC690

from surface in RC690



25m @ 1.00 g/t gold from surface in RC691

from surface in RC691



25m @ 0.86 g/t gold from surface in RC692

from surface in RC692



13m @ 1.37 g/t gold from surface in RC694

from surface in RC694



25m @ 0.63 g/t gold from surface in RC697

from surface in RC697



25m @ 0.65 g/t gold from surface in RC698

from surface in RC698



21m @ 1.60 g/t gold from surface in RC699

from surface in RC699



17m @ 0.62 g/t gold from surface in RC700

from surface in RC700



17m @ 0.65 g/t gold from surface in RC702

Brian Arkell, Cabral's VP Exploration and Technical Services commented, "We've now completed infill drilling aimed at upgrading our two-year MG oxide pit to measured reserve classification, giving us increasing confidence in achieving operational results in line with the PFS. Although we are still awaiting assays from a number of holes, results thus far have been exceptional with our initial model reconciliation falling within 3% of our existing model. Our mining team is now in place and is continuing with early ore control, processing related works, and fine tuning of the short term mine plan. With the MG infill drilling completed, the RC rig will return to focussing on exploration work and particularly establishing an initial resource for the gold-in-oxide material at the Jerimum Cima discovery."

MG RC Infill Drill Results

The MG gold deposit is one of the two main gold deposits that currently comprise the Indicated and Inferred resource base at Cuiú Cuiú (see Figure 1). As with the nearby Central gold deposit, the upper portion of the subvertical MG gold mineralization is extensively weathered resulting in a vertical profile of saprolite extending to 60m depth. This saprolite together with the overlying blanket sediments and soils, which are also mineralized, will form the starter pit for the Phase 1 gold-in-oxide mining operation which is due to commence production in Q4 2026.

Figure 1: Map showing location of known gold deposits at MG, Central, and JB. The location of new discoveries at PDM, Machichie NE and Machichie Main and Jerimum Cima discovery are also shown.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/298847_3b51ba53e4f7eadc_002full.jpg

The objective of the RC infill drill program at MG was to provide greater confidence in the grade and continuity of the current reserve at MG ahead of mining and to further refine the mine plan that was developed as part of the PFS study release in July 2025 (see press release dated July 29, 2026).

Results have been received on an additional 32 infill RC holes targeting the gold-in-oxide material in the eastern and central parts of the MG starter pit. These follow the receipt of results from an initial 24 infill RC holes reported on April 7, 2026 and 30 infill holes reported on May 7, 2026. The program of infill drilling was aimed at improving the confidence around the Year 1 mine plan at MG and upgrading the current resource by the end of this month. The infill drilling program at MG has completed a total of 158 RC holes totalling 5,573m.

The RC drill results reported to date confirm the presence of good grades within the weathered saprolite and overlying sedimentary blanket and the Year 1 pit outline (see Figure 2, Table 1). Of particular note are the following RC drill results;

19m @ 0.65 grams per tonne ("g/t") from surface

from surface



and 10m @ 1.40 g/t gold in RC674

in RC674



27m @ 0.54 g/t gold from surface in RC675

from surface in RC675



35m @ 0.50 g/t gold from surface in RC680

from surface in RC680



39m @ 0.70 g/t gold from surface in RC681

from surface in RC681



36m @ 1.07 g/t gold from surface in RC687

from surface in RC687



25m @ 4.35 g/t gold from surface in RC690

from surface in RC690



25m @ 1.00 g/t gold from surface in RC691

from surface in RC691



25m @ 0.86 g/t gold from surface in RC692

from surface in RC692



13m @ 1.37 g/t gold from surface in RC694

from surface in RC694



25m @ 0.63 g/t gold from surface in RC697

from surface in RC697



25m @ 0.65 g/t gold from surface in RC698

from surface in RC698



21m @ 1.60 g/t gold from surface in RC699

from surface in RC699



17m @ 0.62 g/t gold from surface in RC700

from surface in RC700



17m @ 0.65 g/t gold from surface in RC702

All of the holes reported herein were also drilled within the Year 1 pit (Figure 2, Table 1). Figure 3 illustrates a typical cross-section of the drilling results in the Year 1 pit and the remaining oxide zone below.

These results are in line with the existing MG mine plan and confirm the pre-existing drill hole results and validate the geological model demonstrating the presence of significant near surface resources with good grade material amenable to heap leach.

Figure 2: Map showing the location of RC infill drillholes at the MG gold deposit aimed at further defining the gold-in-oxide reserves that will form the basis of the starter pit for the Phase 1 gold-in-oxide operation. The Year 1 pit outline is shown together will drill holes reported in this press release as well as other recently completed RC infill drill holes.

Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold. True widths may be up to 50% of actual drill intercepts

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/298847_3b51ba53e4f7eadc_003full.jpg

Figure 3. Section 553187E showing the location of RC infill drillholes RC688 to RC692 at the MG gold deposit.

Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold. True widths may be up to 50% of actual drill intercepts

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3900/298847_3b51ba53e4f7eadc_004full.jpg

Drill Hole # Weathering

From To Thickness Grade





(m) (m) (m) g/t gold RC674 Blanket/

0.0 19.0 19.0 0.53

Saprolite Incl. 10.0 11.0 1.0 1.08





25.0 35.0 10.0 1.40



Incl. 27.0 28.0 1.0 6.36



and 30.0 33.0 3.0 1.68





37.0 40.0 3.0 1.03





41.0 50.0 9.0 0.56



EOH 50.0







RC675 Blanket /

0.0 27.0 27.0 0.54

Saprolite Incl. 20.0 25.0 5.0 0.96



EOH 46.0







RC676 Blanket/

0.0 13.0 13.0 0.57

Saprolite Incl. 11.0 13.0 2.0 1.56





14.0 36.0 22.0 0.40



Incl. 14.0 15.0 1.0 2.14



EOH 50.0







RC677 Blanket /

0.0 12.0 12.0 0.23

Saprolite

34.0 35.0 1.0 0.52



EOH 35.0







RC678 Blanket/

0.0 18.0 18.0 0.30

Saprolite Incl. 3.0 5.0 2.0 0.66



EOH 35.0







RC679 Blanket/

0.0 29.0 29.0 0.40



Incl. 11.0 13.0 2.0 1.25



EOH 50.0







RC680 Blanket /

0.0 35.0 35.0 0.50

Saprolite Incl. 12.0 17.0 5.0 1.21





30.0 31.0 1.0 1.34





33.0 34.0 1.0 0.86



EOH 35.0







RC681 Blanket

0.0 39.0 39.0 0.70

Saprolite Incl. 0.0 1.0 1.0 4.39



and 13.0 23.0 10.0 1.12





43.0 50.0 7.0 0.80



Incl. 43.0 46.0 3.0 1.51



EOH 50.0







RC682 Blanket / Sap.

0.0 34.0 34.0 0.40



EOH 50.0







RC683 Blanket /

0.0 17.0 17.0 0.34

Saprolite

18.0 39.0 21.0 0.25



Incl. 21.0 22.0 1.0 1.29



EOH 47.0







RC684 Blanket /

0.0 15.0 15.0 0.18



EOH 35.0







RC685 Blanket

0.0 22.0 22.0 0.49



Incl. 14.0 19.0 5.0 1.06



EOH 35.0







RC686 Blanket /

0.0 35.0 35.0 0.36

Saprolite Incl. 14.0 15.0 1.0 1.72



and 21.0 22.0 1.0 1.03



EOH 35.0







RC687 Blanket /

0.0 36.0 36.0 1.07

Saprolite Incl. 30.0 31.0 1.0 26.10



EOH 50.0







RC688 Blanket /

0.0 10.0 10.0 0.58

Saprolite Incl. 5.0 7.0 2.0 1.01





17.0 25.0 8.0 1.20



Incl. 18.0 22.0 4.0 1.98



EOH 25.0







RC689 Blanket /

0.0 15.0 15.0 3.71

Saprolite Incl. 5.0 9.0 4.0 9.21



EOH 25.0







RC690 Blanket /

0.0 25.0 25.0 4.35

Saprolite Incl. 7.0 8.0 1.0 24.22



and 10.0 11.0 1.0 5.09



and 17.0 18.0 1.0 40.30



EOH 25.0







RC691 Blanket /

0.0 25.0 25.0 1.00

Saprolite Incl. 4.0 10.0 6.0 1.65



and 15.0 16.0 1.0 2.31



EOH 25.0







RC692 Blanket /

0.0 25.0 25.0 0.86

Saprolite Incl. 10.0 12.0 2.0 3.70



and 19.0 20.0 1.0 2.22



EOH 25.0







RC693 Blanket

0.0 11.0 11.0 0.77



Incl. 5.0 7.0 2.0 2.08

Saprolite

13.0 23.0 10.0 0.42



EOH 25.0







RC694 Blanket

0.0 13.0 13.0 1.37



Incl. 12.0 13.0 1.0 6.69

Saprolite

21.0 25.0 4.0 1.36



EOH 25.0







RC695 Blanket /

0.0 15.0 15.0 0.44

Saprolite

18.0 25.0 7.0 0.62



Incl. 18.0 20.0 2.0 1.09



EOH 50.0







RC696 Blanket

0.0 10.0 10.0 0.46

Saprolite

14.0 15.0 1.0 1.38





16.0 19.0 3.0 2.53



Incl. 17.0 18.0 1.0 6.43





21.0 25.0 4.0 0.35



EOH 25.0







RC697 Blanket /

0.0 25.0 25.0 0.63

Saprolite Incl. 5.0 7.0 2.0 3.51



EOH 25.0







RC698 Blanket /

0.0 25.0 25.0 0.65

Saprolite Incl. 6.0 7.0 1.0 2.28



EOH 25.0







RC699 Blanket

0.0 21.0 21.0 1.60

Saprolite Incl. 3.0 5.0 2.0 1.89



and 11.0 17.0 6.0 3.62



and 14.0 15.0 1.0 11.97



EOH 25.0







RC700 Blanket

0.0 17.0 17.0 0.62





7.0 8.0 1.0 2.24



EOH 25.0







RC701 Blanket

0.0 13.0 13.0 0.58

Saprolite

7.0 9.0 2.0 1.49



EOH 25.0







RC702 Blanket /

0.0 17.0 17.0 0.65

Saprolite Incl. 0.0 5.0 5.0 1.09



and 10.0 13.0 3.0 0.95



EOH 25.0







RC703 Blanket /

0.0 11.0 11.0 0.92

Saprolite Incl 2.0 4.0 2.0 2.74



EOH 25.0







RC704 Blanket /

0.0 25.0 25.0 0.40

Saprolite Incl. 0.0 1.0 1.0 1.04



And 15.0 16.0 1.0 1.02



EOH 25.0







RC705 Blanket /

0.0 12.0 12.0 0.36

Saprolite

17.0 24.0 7.0 0.31



EOH 25.0









Table 1: Drill results from RC drill holes (RC674 to RC705) at the MG gold deposit. All RC holes were drilled at a dip of 60 degrees on a bearing of 180 degrees. Terms: g/t = grams / tonne, m = metres, Au = gold, EOH = end of hole. True widths may be up to 50% of actual drill intercepts

Update on Exploration Drilling Program

In addition to the RC infill drilling program at MG, the bulk of the Company's drilling efforts (comprising 2 RC rigs and 4 diamond drill rigs) are currently directed towards exploration drilling of the underlying hard rock deposits at Cuiú Cuiú, particularly the Jerimum Cima discovery where recent drilling returned 9.5m @ 87.4 g/t gold (see press release dated March 12, 2026).

About Cabral Gold Inc.

The Company is a junior resource Company engaged in the exploration, development and near-term production from gold properties located in Brazil. The Company has a 100% interest in the Cuiú Cuiú gold district located in the Tapajós Region, within the state of Pará in northern Brazil. Three main gold deposits have so far been defined at the Cuiú Cuiú project which contain National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 compliant Indicated resources of 12.29Mt @ 1.14 g/t gold (450,200oz) in fresh basement material and 13.56Mt @ 0.50 g/t gold (216,182oz) in oxide material. The project also contains Inferred resources of 13.63Mt @ 1.04 g/t gold (455,100oz) in fresh basement material and 6.4Mt @ 0.34 g/t gold (70,569oz) in oxide material. The resource estimate for the primary material is based on the NI 43-101 technical report dated October 12, 2022. The resource estimate for the oxide material at PDM and MG is based on a NI 43-101 technical report dated October 21, 2024. The resource estimate for the oxide material at Central and Machichie is based on a NI43-101 technical report ("Updated PFS") dated July 29, 2025. The Company is currently engaged in the construction of a Phase 1 gold-in-oxide heap leach operation based on the NI43-101 technical report PFS and expects to enter commercial gold production in Q4 2026.

The Tapajós Gold Province is the site of the largest gold rush in Brazil's history which according to the ANM (Agência Nacional de Mineração or National Mining Agency of Brazil) produced an estimated 30 to 50 million ounces of placer gold between 1978 and 1995. Cuiú Cuiú was the largest area of placer workings in the Tapajós and produced an estimated 2Moz of placer gold historically.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Cabral maintains a Quality Assurance / Quality Control ("QAQC") program for all its exploration projects using industry best practices. Key elements of the QAQC program include verifiable chain of custody for samples, regular insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and duplicates, as well as check assays on results. RC samples are split, collected in plastic sample bags, and sealed on drill hole location. Drill core is halved by saw cut or slicer (in soft saprolite). RC and core samples are shipped in sealed bags by independent contractor to SGS GEOSOL Laboratorios in Vespasiano, Brazil, an independent analytical services provider with global certifications for Quality Management Systems (ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 (ABS Certificates 32982 and 39911) and ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation (CRL-0386)). Gold analyses are routinely performed via 50g fire assay with secondary assay techniques applied on higher grade samples. Final assay results are validated by Cabral Geological Staff prior to insertion into the database. Additional information regarding the Company's data verification processes is set out in the CBR, 43-101, PFS Technical Report, July 2025, which can be found on the Company's website.

Qualified Person and Technical Information

Technical information included in this release was supervised and approved by Brian Arkell, B.S. Geology and M.S. Economic Geology, SME (Registered Member), AusIMM (Fellow) and SEG (Fellow), Cabral Gold's Vice President, Exploration and Technical Services, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of the words "will", "expected" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298847

Source: Cabral Gold Inc.