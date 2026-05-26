Univar Solutions LLC: Univar Solutions Strengthens Strategic Partnership with Dow for Silicone Additives in EMEA

Advanced silicone technologies to enhance performance, processing, and sustainability for plastics and composites manufacturers

ESSEN, Germany, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions B.V., a subsidiary of Univar Solutions LLC ("Univar Solutions" or "The Company"), a leading global solutions provider of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced that its Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions segment has expanded its long-standing strategic partnership with Dow (NYSE: DOW). Under the new agreement, the Company will distribute Dow's silicone additives for plastics and composites throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA)*.

"Our partnership with Dow is built on shared principles of customer success and delivering value through innovative, application-focused solutions," said Matthew Oliver, senior vice president of Performance Materials for Univar Solutions. "Expanding into silicone additives for plastics and composites is a natural next step, allowing us to deliver advanced silicone technologies that help customers achieve performance and sustainability goals."

The strategic agreement reinforces both companies' leadership in specialty solutions for advanced materials. The collaboration will expand access to a broader range of advanced silicone additives designed to improve processing, durability, and resource efficiency in plastics and composite applications. Dow brings decades of silicone innovation expertise, while Univar Solutions offers deep commercial knowledge, industry-leading product management, sales expertise, and technical application support. Together, the companies will deliver tailored specialty chemical solutions that help manufacturers drive operational efficiency.

Univar Solutions' Essen Solution Center plays a central role in advancing innovation across EMEA, collaborating closely with suppliers like Dow to develop application-driven solutions for the CASE, rubber, and plastics markets. Supported by a leading specialty portfolio, global distribution network, local sales support, and supply chain expertise, Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions delivers an integrated customer experience from product development through commercialization.

Learn more about Univar Solutions' role in advancing performance materials for plastics and rubber additives.

*Markets in distribution agreement include: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Türkiye, and the United Kingdom

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With one of the industry's largest private transportation fleets and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions

Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions brings the best products, people, and results to specialty customers and suppliers seeking to power modern life. By combining science, innovation, and deep expertise with a leading specialty portfolio, we help find the solutions needed to safely improve lives and communities across the globe. Learn more at?univarsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

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Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could result in expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially and adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this communication is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this communication. For additional information regarding factors that could affect the Company, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other financial reports, including the information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of the date of this communication and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date, and the Company undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update any forward-looking statement.

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