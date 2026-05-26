Expansionary drilling has now tested the Rib Vein discovery at Moosehead along 150m strike and 90m vertical depth - consistent high-grade results up to 6.97g/t Au over 5.35m including 69.1g/t Au over 0.45m in PGC-26-033. Rib Vein remains open at depth.

- consistent high-grade results up to 6.97g/t Au over 5.35m including 69.1g/t Au over 0.45m in PGC-26-033. Rib Vein remains open at depth. New Moosehead Regional discovery 500m southwest of Moosehead announced on Feb 27, 2026 - 75m downhole corridor in PGC-25-006 contained six intervals of mineralization above 1g/t Au including 1.14g/t Au over 8.10m.

75m downhole corridor in PGC-25-006 contained six intervals of mineralization above 1g/t Au including 1.14g/t Au over 8.10m. Follow up to Moosehead Regional discovery - results include 1.27g/t Au over 7.00m in PGC-26-049 and high-grade results of 5.74g/t Au over 1.60m in PGC-26-041 expanding the footprint to 200m of strike length.

results include 1.27g/t Au over 7.00m in PGC-26-049 and high-grade results of 5.74g/t Au over 1.60m in PGC-26-041 expanding the footprint to 200m of strike length. Some of the deepest drilling to date at Moosehead Western Trend expands mineralization at its southern extents - PGC-26-051A intersecting 21.4g/t Au over 2.20m including 91.1g/t Au over 0.50m at a vertical depth of 140m.

- PGC-26-051A intersecting 21.4g/t Au over 2.20m including 91.1g/t Au over 0.50m at a vertical depth of 140m. Episode 11 of Pirate Gold Treasure Hunters now airing: https://youtube.com/watch?v=z3jWZ7DjdrQ

St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Pirate Gold Corp. (TSXV: YARR) (OTCQB: YARRF) ("Pirate Gold" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce expansionary drill results from the Moosehead zone at its Treasure Island Project. The Treasure Island project in Central Newfoundland covers over 90 km of strike along the Valentine Lake Fault Zone in Canada's newest gold district.

Rib Vein Structure:

A newly discovered vein structure first announced on April 13, 2026, returned high-grade results of 65.1g/t Au over 3.25m in PGC-26-028. The vein has now been tested with sixteen holes and expanded to 150m of strike length and 90m of vertical depth. New high-grade results include:

6.97g/t Au over 5.35m including 69.1g/t Au over 0.45m (PGC-26-033)

6.65g/t Au over 2.95m including 29.4g/t Au over 0.45m (PGC-26-034)

21.0g/t Au over 1.0m (PGC-26-040)

Regional Discovery Zone:

On February 27, 2026, the Company announced the discovery of a broad 75m interval in hole PGC-25-006 containing six intervals grading above 1g/t Au, including 1.14g/t Au over 8.10m. Hosted in an altered mafic dyke, the zone of mineralization is located 500m southwest of the Moosehead main zones. Follow-up drilling with seven additional holes has expanded the zone to 200m strike length and to vertical depths of 80m, returning the following highlights:

3.36g/t Au over 3.60m including 5.74g/t Au over 1.60m (PGC-26-041)

0.74g/t Au over 15.80m including 1.27g/t Au over 7.00m (PGC-26-049)

Moosehead Eastern and Western Trend:

Drilling has continued to expand the Western Trend including the deepest high-grade intercept to date along its southern extents. Hole PGC-26-051A intersected high-grade mineralization at a vertical depth of 140m, returning 21.4g/t Au over 2.20m including 91.1g/t Au over 0.50m. Follow-up drilling is ongoing to further expand this zone at depth.

"We continue to add mineralization at a persistent pace across new discoveries at Moosehead. The Rib Vein has now grown to a scale and consistency of grade that warrants further exploration for additional linkages between the Eastern and Western trend faults. The regional zone southwest of Moosehead continues to demonstrate the scale potential to contribute to the broader mineralized footprint and is now delivering high grades, while deeper drilling at the Western Trend confirms the fault network can continue to host high-grade mineralization at depth. Across all three areas, we continue to see Moosehead expanding in multiple directions," said Greg Matheson, VP Exploration.





Fig. 1 - Map showing the location of the Moosehead Zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6079/298815_3de12573f4c83b3b_001full.jpg





Fig. 2 - Map showing recent drilling at the Moosehead Zone

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6079/298815_3de12573f4c83b3b_002full.jpg

Drill Hole From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) Au

(g/t) Target Zone PGC-26-0301 326.00 326.35 0.35 1.24 Eastern Trend PGC-26-0311 52.90 54.60 1.70 2.91 Rib Vein PGC-26-0321 127.45 128.25 0.80 3.35 Rib Vein and 169.85 170.75 0.90 1.40 Western Trend and 198.00 199.00 1.00 1.03 Western Trend PGC-26-0331 41.00 46.35 5.35 6.97 Rib Vein incl. 43.15 43.60 0.45 69.1 PGC-26-0341 49.10 52.05 2.95 6.65 Rib Vein incl. 51.05 51.50 0.45 29.4 PGC-26-0351 23.50 24.00 0.50 3.21 Rib Vein PGC-26-0361 32.65 33.60 0.95 2.07 Rib Vein PGC-26-0372 65.95 68.40 2.45 0.92 Regional Target PGC-26-0382 68.60 71.80 3.20 1.33 Regional Target incl. 68.60 69.45 0.85 2.97 And 124.00 125.00 1.00 1.19 Regional Target PGC-26-0391 38.00 38.70 0.70 3.88 Rib Vein PGC-26-0401 66.25 67.25 1.00 21.0 Rib Vein PGC-26-0412 58.40 62.00 3.60 3.36 Regional Target incl. 59.40 61.00 1.60 5.74 PGC-26-0421 58.5 59 0.5 3.92 Rib Vein And 60 60.95 0.95 1.54 PGC-26-0431 NSR Rib Vein PGC-26-0442 22.55 23.00 0.45 3.13 Regional Target PGC-26-045 NSR Rib Vein PGC-26-046 NSR Regional Target PGC-26-047 NSR Regional Target PGC-26-0481 135.00 136.75 1.75 7.37 Rib Vein incl. 135.00 135.55 0.55 11.4 PGC-26-0492 64.00 79.80 15.80 0.74 Regional Target incl. 71.00 78.00 7.00 1.27 PGC-26-050A1 83.00 84.05 1.05 1.56 Western Trend PGC-26-051A1 58.00 58.80 0.80 2.71 Eastern Trend And 197.60 199.80 2.20 21.4 Western Trend incl. 199.30 199.80 0.50 91.1 PGC-26-052 NSR Western Trend PGC-26-0531 133.00 133.50 0.50 1.04 Western Trend PGC-26-054 NSR Western Trend PGC-26-055 NSR Western Trend PGC-26-0561 43.50 44.00 0.50 3.94 Western Trend PGC-26-0571 17.60 19.05 1.45 3.81 Western Trend

29.80 30.40 0.60 29.3 Western Trend PGC-26-059 NSR Western Trend PGC-26-0601 20.85 21.45 0.60 2.46 Eastern Trend And 119.30 121.00 1.70 1.31 Moosehead And 153.35 153.80 0.45 9.22 Western Trend PGC-26-061 NSR Western Trend PGC-26-062 NSR Moosehead South PGC-26-063 NSR Moosehead PGC-26-065 NSR Moosehead PGC-26-0662 147.00 147.70 0.70 1.34 Moosehead And 163.40 164.40 1.00 5.86 Moosehead And 184.05 184.85 0.80 1.07 Moosehead And 194.30 197.20 2.90 1.58 Moosehead PGC-26-067 NSR Western Trend

Table 1 - Significant Assay Results

1True widths estimated to be 65-80% of reported intervals

2True widths are unknown at this time

Drill Hole Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Length (m) PGC-26-030 614240 5428335 284 -48.5 701 PGC-26-031 613759 5428439 242 -57 101 PGC-26-032 613771 5428463 230 -51 209 PGC-26-033 613737 5428437 230 -45 65 PGC-26-034 613774 5428444 230 -59 182 PGC-26-035 613768 5428421 228 -46.5 167 PGC-26-036 613773 5428444 189.5 -45.5 77 PGC-26-037 612964 5427648 290 -45.5 197 PGC-26-038 612965 5427648 300 -60 197.1 PGC-26-039 613773 5428445 190 -65 92 PGC-26-040 613772 5428464 220 -65 98 PGC-26-041 612888 5427614 0 -45 98 PGC-26-042 613772 5428464 160 -75 101 PGC-26-043 613758 5428470 230 -45 101 PGC-26-044 612957 5427610 0 -45 147.4 PGC-26-045 613769 5428507 230 -47.5 188 PGC-26-046 612957 5427609 0 -60 50 PGC-26-047 613031 5427630 0 -45 161 PGC-26-048 613746 5428509 190 -55 146 PGC-26-049 612887 5427613 290 -45 113 PGC-26-050A 613753 5428368 250 -45 125 PGC-26-051A 613855 5428265 250 -45 215 PGC-26-052 613725 5428342 250 -45 110 PGC-26-053 613772 5428275 250 -45 152 PGC-26-054 613767 5428309 250 -45 143 PGC-26-055 613750 5428248 250 -45 131 PGC-26-056 613733 5428316 250 -45 137 PGC-26-057 613815 5428270 250 -45 191 PGC-26-059 613759 5428337 250 -45 143 PGC-26-060 613793 5428245 250 -45 182 PGC-26-061 613761 5428338 250 -63 155 PGC-26-062 613838 5428192 280 -45 164 PGC-26-063 613761 5428333 160 -45 182 PGC-26-065 613692 5428314 250 -45 98 PGC-26-066 613694 5428315 160 -45 215 PGC-26-067 613703 5428285 250 -45 98

Table 2 - Drill Hole Information

Pirate Gold Treasure Hunters Season 1 Episode 11 - Growing the Tentacles

Episode 11 of Pirate Gold Treasure Hunters explores the many areas of the Moosehead Zone where new high-grade mineralization is expanding the overall footprint. The episode features:

New high-grade drill results from the Rib Vein, including visible gold and growing evidence of a linkage structure between the Eastern and Western Trends

Expansion of the Rib Vein footprint through additional drilling, with the structure remaining wide open in multiple directions

A growing regional gold discovery southwest of Moosehead, where drilling continues to define a broad stockwork-style mineralized system over hundreds of meters

One of the deepest high-grade intercepts yet at the Western Trend, reinforcing the potential for Moosehead mineralization to continue at depth

Ongoing drilling across the Moosehead Zone as Pirate Gold continues expanding the overall mineralized footprint along the Valentine Lake Fault System





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z3jWZ7DjdrQ

Subscribe to Pirate Gold's YouTube channel for weekly episodes of Treasure Hunters and follow the drill in real time: https://www.youtube.com/@PirateGoldCorp.

Qualified Person

Greg Matheson, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Pirate Gold, a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Pirate Gold Corp.

Pirate Gold Corp. is led by an experienced management team and is the dominant explorer along the Valentine Lake Fault Zone in Newfoundland, Canada's newest gold district. The

Company's primary focus is its 100% owned district-scale Treasure Island Gold Project, along with a portfolio of gold projects, including the district-scale Fleur de Lys Project.

QAQC Statement

Diamond drill holes are HQ size and are processed at the Company's secure core logging facility in Grand Falls-Windsor, NL by qualified geologists and technicians. Drill core samples are sawn in half and submitted to ALS Canada Ltd. ("ALS"), Thunder Bay, ON for gold determination by PhotonAssay method and Vancouver, BC for multi-element analysis.

Drill core samples analyzed at ALS are submitted under prep codes LOG-21, CRU-31 and SPL-32a. ALS performs Au-PA02 analysis on all samples. Any sample received with an Au-PA02 value greater than 0.8 ppm undergoes Au-PA02e. Results of Au-PA02e use a weighted average for final assay determination.

The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals, including blanks, reference materials and field duplicates to monitor the performance of the laboratory. Additionally, Pirate Gold Corp conducts check assays at a third-party facility which is independent of ALS Canada Ltd.

Acknowledgment

Pirate Gold acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative. This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that are based on expectations, estimates, assumptions, geological theories, and projections as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about any information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward-looking statements." Actual results may differ materially. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (which may, but not always, include phrases such as "anticipates", "plans", "scheduled", "believed" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) including statements regarding the Company's plans with respect to the Company's projects and the timing related thereto, the merits of the Company's projects, the Company's objectives, plans and strategies, and other matters are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause results to vary include delays in obtaining necessary approvals, changes in the market for the Company's securities, results of exploration, loss of title to properties, delays in obtaining permits or access to mineral properties, including as a result of adverse weather, fire or flood, changes to the Tax Act, rejection of expenditures as Qualifying Expenditures, and factors included in the documents filed from time to time with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities by Pirate Gold Corp. Pirate Gold Corp. will not update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298815

Source: Pirate Gold Corp.