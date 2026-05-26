Flexible Plastic Packaging Market worth $281.20 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'Flexible Plastic Packaging Marketby Packaging Type (Pouches, Rollstock, Bags, Films & Wraps), Material (Plastic, Aluminum Foil), Application (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Personal Care & Cosmetics), Printing Technology, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031', The flexible plastic packaging market is projected to grow from USD 226.45 billion in 2026 to USD 281.20 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

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Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 226.45 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 281.20 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 4.4%

Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Trends & Insights:

The growth of urbanization, increasing disposable income, and shifting lifestyles in emerging markets are also driving market expansion. Other developments, such as printing, sealing, and high-barrier film technology, are also enhancing packaging performance and product appeal. The market is also expected to see new growth opportunities through strong investments in sustainable packaging innovation and recycling infrastructure during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific's flexible plastic packaging market dominated, accounting for 52.6% of the market in 2025.

The plastic segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.9% in value terms from 2026 to 2031.

The pouches segment is expected to be the leading segment in terms of value.

The flexography segment is expected to dominate the market.

The food segment is expected to be the leading segment in terms of value.

Amcor plc, Constantia Flexibles, Huhtamaki, Mondi, and Sealed Air were identified as Star players in the flexible plastic packaging market, as they have focused on advanced material innovation, strong global distribution networks, and diversified product portfolios.

Novolex, Polymateria Limited, ePac Holdings, LLC, and Swiss Pac Private Limited, among others, have distinguished themselves as startups and SMEs for their innovative and sustainable packaging solutions, flexible production capabilities, and strong regional market reach.

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The flexible plastic packaging market is expected to grow due to rising consumption of packaged and ready-to-eat foods and the expansion of e-commerce and retail markets. Moreover, the development of sustainable and recyclable packaging materials promotes the use of flexible plastic packaging worldwide.

By material, the aluminum foil segment accounted for the third-largest market share in 2025

By type, the aluminum foil segment recorded the third-highest market share in 2025, owing to its excellent barrier protection against moisture, oxygen, light, and contaminants. It extends shelf life and ensures product freshness, particularly in food and pharmaceutical packaging. Aluminum foil presents its low weight, flexibility, and high-performance packaging suitability, which are also considered the driving factors.

By packaging type, the bags segment accounted for the second-largest market share in 2025

The bags segment had the second-largest market share because bags are used to package food products, consumer goods, and industrial materials. They are lightweight, easy to carry and store, and cost-effective. The bags segment is also growing owing to rising demand for durable, resealable packaging solutions in the retail and e-commerce sectors.

By printing technology, the rotogravure segment accounted for the third-largest market share in 2025

By printing technology, the rotogravure segment recorded the third-highest market share in 2025, due to its ability to produce high-quality prints with excellent image clarity and color consistency. It is a very suitable printing method to produce large flexible packages and can be used to print on various plastic films and foils. It is highly preferred for packaging applications in the food and consumer goods marketplace because of its long shelf life and attractive packaging designs.

By application, personal care & cosmetics accounted for the third-largest share of the flexible plastic packaging market in 2025

By application, the personal care & cosmetics industry held the third-largest market share in 2025, as the beauty, skin care & hygiene goods market across the globe grew. As flexible packaging offers improved appearance, convenience, and shelf life, as well as weight reduction and lower packaging costs, it helps to improve the product.

North America accounted for the second-largest share of the flexible plastic packaging market in 2025

North America accounted for the second-highest market share in 2025, driven by strong demand from the food & beverage, healthcare, and pharma industries. The region has the latest packaging technology, high demand for convenient packaging, and big packaging companies. Furthermore, growing consumer awareness of sustainable and recyclable packaging options is contributing to market growth in North America.

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Key Players

The flexible plastic packaging comprises major players, such as Amcor plc (Australia), Constantia Flexibles (Austria), Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland), Mondi (UK), and Sealed Air (US). Product launches, mergers, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions are major strategies these key players adopt to enhance their positions in the flexible plastic packaging market.

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