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ACCESS Newswire
26.05.2026 13:02 Uhr
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Yunu Launches De-ID & Export to Simplify Site-to-Sponsor Trial Data Sharing

New Capabilities Help Sites Anonymize and Export Trial Images and Results With Greater Control, Stronger Traceability, and Less Manual Effort

CARY, NC / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / Yunu today announced De-ID & Export, a new add-on capability designed to give sites a streamlined way to anonymize and export trial images and results directly from their existing workflow.

For many research teams, retrieving and sharing trial data still depends on inefficient PACS retrieval workflows, disconnected downloads, separate anonymization steps, and repeated handoffs between sites and sponsors. The result is burdensome, manual work with weak traceability that slows trial execution when teams are forced to sift through images and prepare data by hand.

Yunu's De-ID & Export capability organizes the workflow, making the process easier.

Built within the Yunu platform, De-ID & Export gives sites a more controlled, technology-forward way to export trial images and results, apply optional trial-specific de-identification, and manage data access through role-based permissions. De-ID & Export supports trial, patient, and timepoint-level workflows. It includes trial images, results, and attachments, while Subject ID mapping helps support privacy and traceability across site-to-sponsor data handoff.

"Sites have shared that anonymizing and exporting trial imaging are some of the hardest and most frustrating parts of delivering data to sponsors," said Gordon Harris, Co-founder & Chief Science Officer of Yunu. "Our team is made up of trial veterans who understand these problems firsthand. Yunu is designed to simplify these types of complex challenges that have been the bane of trial programs for years. What once took weeks can now be done in minutes, with stronger control and less operational friction."

Ahead of its official release, Yunu's De-ID & Export has already been exceptionally well received and actively adopted by leading cancer centers. While designed to help teams reduce repetitive work and improve data delivery, the new capability more broadly reflects Yunu's view that source data from clinical trial imaging is central to many trial decisions and should be shared through collaborative real-time workflows that make data more accessible and actionable for the teams who depend on it.

Organizations interested in learning more about De-ID & Export can contact Yunu directly.

Yunu will be exhibiting at the American Society of Clinical Oncology's (ASCO) Annual Meeting this weekend, from Saturday, May 30th, to Monday, June 1st, at Booth #37115. Visit Yunu at ASCO or connect with the team by visiting yunu.io/contact-us.

About Yunu

Yunu is a clinical trial imaging platform that helps connect imaging workflows, data quality, and trial oversight across research sites and sponsors. By streamlining imaging operations and improving access to trial data, Yunu supports more efficient and compliant clinical trial execution.

Contact:

Lindsay Fleming
Chief Marketing Officer
press@yunu.io

SOURCE: Yunu



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/yunu-launches-de-id-and-export-to-simplify-site-to-sponsor-trial-data-1169407

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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