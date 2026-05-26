Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 26, 2026) - Excalibur Metals Corp. (TSXV: EXCL) (OTCQB: EXCBF) ("Excalibur" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been approved to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market beginning May 22, 2026 under the symbol, "EXCBF". Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com. The common shares will continue to be listed, trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EXCL."

"Excalibur is excited to commenced trading on the OTCQB exchange as this will enhance our visibility and increase trading liquidity in the United States," said John Gilbert, CEO of Excalibur. "As a company focused on developing mineral projects in the United States, the OTCQB provides a venue for US investors to trade the Company's shares. We look forward to strengthening our relationships with US investors and highlighting the Company's growth opportunities."

The OTCQB, operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York, is the premier marketplace for early stage and developing US and international companies. It is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established market, providing public information for analysis and valuation of securities.

About Excalibur Metals Corp.

Excalibur Metals Corp. is a junior exploration company focused on the discovery of gold and silver deposits in the world-class mining jurisdictions of the Western United States. Led by an experienced management team, the Company utilizes technical expertise to identify and secure high-leverage exploration assets. Excalibur is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the symbol "EXCL". For more information, visit www.excaliburmetals.com.

EXCALIBUR METALS CORP.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

John Gilbert

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the benefits of trading on the OTCQB, increased trading liquidity and investor access, and exploration and development of the Company's mineral projects.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the availability of financing to continue as a going concern and implement the Company's operational plans, metal prices, the timing and amount of future exploration expenditures, the availability of labour, equipment and material, receipt of and compliance with necessary regulatory approvals and permits, the estimation of insurance coverage, and assumptions with respect to currency fluctuations, environmental risks, title disputes or claims, and other similar matters. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to the Company not obtaining adequate financing to continue operations, risks related to the delay in approval of work plans, variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates, risks relating to the ability to access infrastructure, risks relating to changes in commodity prices, risks related to current global financial conditions, risks related to current global financial conditions on the Company's business, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks inherent in the conduct of exploration activities, including the risk of accidents, labour disputes, regulatory risks including the risk that permits may not be obtained in a timely fashion or at all, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, risks related to disputes concerning property titles and interests, environmental risks and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298808

Source: Excalibur Metals Corp.